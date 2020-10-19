Home Business FTSE 100 LIVE: EU markets to slump as coronavirus and Brexit talks...
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: EU markets to slump as coronavirus and Brexit talks weigh down sentiment

0

By

London’s FTSE is seen opening 13 points lower at 5,912, Germany’s DAX up 10 points at 12,925. Meanwhile, France’s CAC 40 up 6 points at 4,946 and Italy’s FTSE MIB up 19 points at 19,332, according to IG. 

A second wave of coronavirus cases in Europe remains a key focus for markets in the region.

This is as well as Brexit after discussions between the EU and UK appeared to come to an end last week with both sides telling the other to compromise.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that talks were “over” and the UK should “get ready” to trade with the EU from January 1 without a trade deal in place.

In signs there could be some room to maneuver still, trade talks will continue on Monday but not in person, as previously planned.

FOLLOW BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES FROM EXPRESS.CO.UK

