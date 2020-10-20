FTSE 100 LIVE: European markets head for negative open amid coronavirus second wave

By
Investors are also keeping an eye on US politics.
US stock futures rose in early Tuesday morning trade ahead of a deadline for a new fiscal stimulus deal from Washington.
Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 79 points, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also traded in mildly positive territory.
The move in futures comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “continued to narrow their differences” in a Monday afternoon phone call to discuss another stimulus package, according to Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill. The speaker said that Tuesday is the deadline to reach an agreement before the November 3 election.
9am update: The FTSE-100 index opened at 5884.65
8am update: Asian markets Wall Street fall as virus aid hopes fade
Asian shares fell moderately this morning, tracking Wall Street’s overnight decline as hopes faded Washington will come through with badly needed aid for the US economy before the presidential election.
Investors had been focusing on US economic stimulus amid global uncertainty about the continuing economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has slammed growth with social distancing restrictions, unemployment, crimped trade, as well as tourism and business closures.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.3 percent to 23,600.98 while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.2 percent to 2,341.35. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell nearly 0.3 percent to 6,212.80. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched down less than 0.1 percent to 24,533.47, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3 percent to 3,303.67.