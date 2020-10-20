FTSE 100 LIVE: European markets head for negative open amid coronavirus second wave

By

Investors are also keeping an eye on US politics.

US stock futures rose in early Tuesday morning trade ahead of a deadline for a new fiscal stimulus deal from Washington.

Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 79 points, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also traded in mildly positive territory.

The move in futures comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “continued to narrow their differences” in a Monday afternoon phone call to discuss another stimulus package, according to Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill. The speaker said that Tuesday is the deadline to reach an agreement before the November 3 election.