FTSE 100 LIVE: FTSE chaos ahead of Brexit talks as no deal looms

Overnight, FTSE climbed 0.6 percent, driven by a 5.7 percent hop in London-recorded portions of Simply Eat Takeaway.com NV JETJ.L as the food-requesting firm detailed a 46 percent bounce in its requests during the second from last quarter. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC additionally increased 0.6 percent, with polymer creator Synthomer Plc SYNTS.L flooding 21.9 percent after it announced an interval profit and raised its 2020 EBITDA standpoint.

“The market is estimating in about 40 percent for a no-bargain and 60 percent for an arrangement and today could be the day,” said Sebastien Galy, senior large scale tactician at Nordea Resource The executives in Luxembourg. “There’s next to no expectation that something is being accomplished and the fact is whether Boris Johnson is happy to offer this to his gathering just like a triumph.” Today’s crucial EU leaders’ summit will come after Boris Johnson “expressed his disappointment” about the progress of Brexit trade deal negotiations in a call with EU leaders.

Speaking with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel, the Prime Minister said he will reflect on the outcome of this week’s EU’s summit before setting out the UK’s next steps. FOLLOW BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES FROM EXPRESS.CO.UK

2.45pm update: FTSE-100 sinks lower

The FTSE-100 index at 2:45pm was down 124.81 at 5810.25. 2.00pm update: Wall Street to follow Europe Wall Street was set to follow a tumbling Europe lower on Thursday. It came after Europe’s main markets were on course for their worst day in three weeks. European shares were still down more than 2 percent at two-week lows, however, knocked by tougher curbs in London and Paris to fight the coronavirus, and ongoing difficulties in Brexit trade talks also a dampener. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 2.3 percent to a near two-week low, with markets in London and Paris 2.1 percent-2.4 percent lower and Frankfurt and Milan both nearly 3 percent weaker, taking their queue from weaker markets in Asia overnight. - Advertisement - 12.45pm update: FTSE-100 down The FTSE-100 index at 12:45pm was down 107.07 at 5827.99.

12.20pm update: German bond yields at seven-month lows as eurozone faces crisis German government bond yields have fallen to seven-month lows as rising coronavirus cases in Europe raised concern about further lockdowns. Yields on perceived safe-haven German government bonds for 10-year maturities fell more than 5 bps to -0.627%, the lowest since mid-March. So far yields have fallen nearly 10 bps this week. Justin Onuekwusi, portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management said: ”The prospect of more localised lockdowns would hurt economic activity when they are already struggling and that is weighing on the bond markets.” 12pm update: Matt Hancock announces full list of eight areas moved into Tier 2 - Advertisement - As well as London, Matt Hancock confirmed parts of Cumbria, Essex, Derbyshire, Surrey and Yorkshire will move to Tier 2. He told the Commons: “Working with local leaders in Essex and Elmbridge, we’re also moving them into local alert level high and I want to pay tribute to the leadership of Essex County Council and in Elmbridge where they have been working so hard to suppress the virus.” Mr Hancock added: “Infection rates are also rising sharply in Barrow-in-Furness, in York, in North East Derbyshire, in Erewash and Chesterfield. “In all of these places, cases are doubling in less than a fortnight. “For all of the areas entering the high alert level, the change will come into effect one minute past midnight on Saturday morning and this includes Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Erewash and Chesterfield too.” 11.45am update: FTSE continues in the red The FTSE-100 index at 11.45am was down 127.89 at 5807.17. 10.45am update: FTSE drops further The FTSE-100 index at 10.45am was down 144.29 at 5790.77. 10am update: Currency latest The pound at 10am was 1.2942 dollars compared to 1.3020 dollars at the previous close. The euro at 10am was 0.9044 pounds compared to 0.9029 pounds at the previous close.

8.20am update: FTSE plummets on open FTSE has fallen more than 2% on open, despite positive indicators overnight. The UK index has dropped from 5,935 to 5,815 – a loss of 119 points (2.1%). 7.45am update: Ryanair cuts major routes Ryanair is to axe more than one in three of its flight routes this winter due to low demand amid coronavirus travel restrictions across Europe. The budget airline announced that it will only maintain up to 65% of its route network between November and March. It will close its bases in Cork and Shannon, both in Ireland, and Toulouse in France during the five-month period. Routes that do survive will be served with a lower frequency of flights than normal. More to follow…

