Home Business FTSE 100 LIVE: London shares edge higher as European markets slump amid...
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: London shares edge higher as European markets slump amid Brexit standoff

0

By

But the EURO STOXX 50 has been lowering on Tuesday as Brexit negations continue between the UK and European Union. The FTSE 100 is seen up by 4.5 points at 5889, while the EURO STOXX 50 is down by 14.6 points at 3227.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

On Tuesday a top Bank of England official said negative rates could be needed to boost the economy as a second coronavirus wave hits the recovery.

Gertjan Vlieghe, a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, told the Telegraph that growth was slumping and therefore more stimulus could be on its way.

He said in countries where negative rates have already been tried, “the effect has generally been positive”.

But he added that “QE is probably less potent now than in March”.

FOLLOW BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES FROM EXPRESS.CO.UK 

- Advertisement -

11.41am update: UK borrowing surges in September due to Covid support 

The Government’s borrowing hit £36.1bn in September to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tthe Treasury also scrapped a three-year spending review.

The figure was £28.4bn more than last year and the third highest in any month since records began in 1993, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS said the pandemic had had an impact on public sector borrowing “unprecedented in peacetime”.

10.57am update: UK house prices reach new highs – new ONS figures

The average UK house price hit a new peak of £239,000 in August after increasing by 2.5 percent annually, according to official figures.

House prices across the UK were £6,000 higher typically than in August 2019.

One economist commenting on the figures said most of the price gains seen since the market reopened are likely to be wiped out in the 12 months ahead as job losses and tougher mortgage lending conditions bite.

- Advertisement -

Average property values increased annually by 2.8 percent in England to reach £256,000, by 2.7 percent in Wales to £173,000, by 0.6 percent in Scotland to £155,000 and by 3% in Northern Ireland to £141,000.

Within England, the East Midlands had the highest annual growth in average house prices (3.6 percent), while the North East had the lowest (0.2 percent).

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which released the figures jointly with the Land Registry, said the price data in August will mainly reflect sales agreed before a temporary stamp duty cut was introduced.

FTSE 100 LIVE: London shares edge higher as European markets slump amid Brexit (Image: getty)

9.42am update: William Hill suffers drop in net revenue

It is understood around 900 staff work at William Hill’s affected shops.

- Advertisement -

The group posted a nine percent fall in net revenues for the 13 weeks to September 29, but this marks a significant improvement on the 32 percent plunge seen in its first half.

Retail like-for-likes sales bounced back, from a 49% decline in the first half to a two percent fall in the third quarter, as the number of customers in shops returned close to levels seen before the crisis.

But as local lockdowns come into effect to control a second wave of Covid-19, the group said: “As governments vary their response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will continue to mitigate the impact on our business through careful cost control and cash management.”

7.15am update: UK borrowing soars

The UK’s national debt hit a record £2.06 trillion at the end of September, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics.

It pushed borrowing up to 103.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) after the public sector borrowed around £36.1 billion in September – £28.4 billion more than the same month a year ago and the third-highest month of borrowing since records began in 1993.

At the end of September there was £1.741 trillion of central government bonds, or gilts, in circulation to prop up the falling tax take and cover the huge expenditure related to Covid-19 spending.

Central government tax receipts were £37.7 billion in September – £6 billion less than in September 2019, with large falls in value added tax (VAT), business rates and corporation tax receipts, the ONS added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReese Witherspoon’s Love of Her Dogs Is Contagious: Photos
Next articleOne driver saved £350 on their car insurance costs after installing simple device

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Anticlimax of the Google Antitrust Suit

0
BySteven Levy At the time of Google’s birth, in 1998, Microsoft was in mortal combat with the Department of Justice, which had launched an epic...
Read more
Business

Deals. Profits. Lock-in. Behind the DOJ Case Against Google

0
ByGilad Edelman For the better part of a year, the tech world has wondered what, exactly, the Department of Justice’s long-rumored antitrust case against Google...
Read more
Business

Companies Are Rushing to Use AI—but Few See a Payoff

0
ByWill Knight At some DHL shipping centers, artificial intelligence now helps employees make sure pallets will load safely into cargo planes. A computer vision system...
Read more
Business

The Fate of Gig Workers Is in the Hands of California Voters

0
ByAarian Marshall On November 3, California voters will determine how the state’s gig workers will, well, work. A ballot measure would create a new legal classification...
Read more
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: European markets head for negative open amid coronavirus second wave

0
ByInvestors are also keeping an eye on US politics.  US stock futures rose in early Tuesday morning trade ahead of a deadline for a new fiscal...
Read more
Business

US Companies Altering, Canceling Performance Reviews In Response To Pandemic

0
ByPalash GhoshKEY POINTS It’s unclear when formal job performance reviews will come back for many companies, if ever In the first half of the year, Facebook...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

As Tropical Spots Reopen, Here’s What You Need to Know

Travel 0
ByElaine GlusacWith travel to much of the world from America still shut down, countries in the Caribbean and Latin America are counting on their...
Read more

Spain warning: Benidorm faces economic ruin due to travel rules – 'we're in dire straits'

Travel 0
BySpain and its islands usually draw around 18 million UK visitors each year. However, this year has seen those numbers take a plunge due...
Read more

Kevin Kiermaier takes Clayton Kershaw deep, cuts Dodgers World Series Game 1 lead to 2-1

Sports 0
ByVideo Details Oct 20, 2020 at 9:52p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:25Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier launched a solo home run off of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress