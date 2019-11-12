Full Moon 2019: Is it a Full Moon tonight in the UK? Look out for the amazing Beaver Moon

Stargazers hoping for a glimpse of the Full Moon this week may have been fooled into thinking the Beaver Moon was already here. Looking at the night skies on Sunday or Monday, the Moon already appeared exceptionally big and bright. But the Earth’s satellite was still in its Waxing Gibbous stage, slowly creeping towards full illumination.

The good news is the Full Moon will finally make its appearance tonight (November 12) under the guise of the Beaver Moon.

Known as the 11th named Full Moon of the year, the Beaver Moon appears one month after October’s Hunter Moon.

Astronomy enthusiast will also know the Beaver Moon precedes the Cold Moon in December – the final Full Moon of the year.

Read on below to find out when the Full Moon appears tonight and why it called the Beaver Moon.

READ MORE: What time can you see the Beaver Moon tonight?