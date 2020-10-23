Home Celebrity G-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson’s Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In...
G-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson's Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In LA — See Pics

The love between Ashely Benson and G-Eazy tastes sweet. At least, here’s hoping it does, because the rapper was spotted giving her lips a big ol’ wet lick during a dinner date.

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson cranked the PDA up to a near-gross level while grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Oct. 22. The two were seen licking each other’s faces, with G-Eazy, 31, treating 30-year-old Ashley’s mug like an ice cream cone. It was slightly cute, slightly disgusting, but 100 percent proof that their love is going strong. During the dinner, when they kept their tongues in their mouths, G-Eazy (born Gerald Gillum) and Ashley played a game of “Rock-Paper-Scissors.” Afterward, they hit up a newsstand to pick up some reading materials before walking home.

G-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson’s Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In LA — See Pics 2
G-Eazy licks Ashley Benson’s face during dinner. (SplashNews)

These two began dating in May 2020, and since then, it’s been practically non-stop PDA. There have been romantic strolls together, where they’ve walked hand-in-hand. There have also been moments where these two have snuck away for a quick make-out session. Even when they’re just hanging out and not getting hot-and-heavy, it’s clear that there’s a spark between these two.

G-Eazy made things explicit – and we mean explicit – in his song, “All The Things You’re Searching For.” Released in June, ahead of his Everything’s Strange Here album, Eazy raps, “Think about the moment I decided I loved you / I got nowhere to run to, uh / And it’s too late, we can’t undo / I feel like you’re the one, there’s only one you.” From there, things get a little bit PG-13. “The best sex I ever had, I can’t forget that / If I go a day without you, then I’ll miss that / I’ll lose my mind before I lose you, I can’t risk that.” Perhaps the best part of the song was that Ashley’s voice was heard at the song’s start.

G-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson’s Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In LA — See Pics 3
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy play ‘Rock Paper Scissors’ during dinner. (SplashNews)

How did this romance go from 0 to 60 in such a few short months? It just sort of happened because they like being together so much,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Things just feel “natural together,” the said, before revealing that they’ve been able to explore their new love more due to the COVID-19 shutdown. “They’ve had the chance to hang out more than usual and are getting to know each other better,” said the insider. Clearly, things are going well. After all, Ashley took him as her date to her sister’s wedding in June.

The only “drama” (and we mean that in the loosest way possible) in G-Eazy’s love life has been “Forget Me Too,” a song off of Machine Gun Kelly’s pop-punk album, Tickets To My Downfall. MGK reunited with Halsey, who dated G-Eazy from late 2017 to July 2018. After Halsey and Eazy’s breakup, MGK fired off a freestyle that insinuated that he had slept with Halsey. What followed was beef between these two rappers that ended when Eminem forced them to call a truce. MGK and Halsey’s duet on Tickets To My Downfall brought all this drama back to the forefront in a quick flash of nostalgia, before everyone forgot about it and went on with their lives.

