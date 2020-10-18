Home Celebrity Gabrielle Union, 47, Slays In Plunging Leopard Dress With High Slit For...
Gabrielle Union, 47, Slays In Plunging Leopard Dress With High Slit For Dinner At Catch — See Pics

Emily Selleck

Gabrielle Union is the latest celeb to hit up West Hollywood hot spot Catch. She rocked an animal print dress with a matching protective face mask.

Gabrielle Union has stunned in a heard-turning leopard print dress, which featured a plunging neckline and a daring, thigh-high split. The 47-year-old stepped out for dinner at celebrity hot spot Catch on October 16, and served some major animal print inspo. She paired her floor length dress with a matching belt around her waist, a cheetah print protective face mask, and black pumps.

The Bad Boys II actress paired the kaftan-style dress with her gorgeous brunette tresses styled in long braids. Gabby appeared to be enjoying her night out at the swanky restaurant with her pals, as they enjoyed a meal then posed for a snap outside the restaurant on her way home.

gabby
Gabrielle Union slays in an animal print dress. Image: BACKGRID

It comes a few weeks after the gorgeous model shared a funny snap of her daughter Kaavia Wade. Gabby attempted to get her adorable one-year-old to pose with her for some snaps showing off their outfits, but her mini-me was not having it. She shared the funny carousel post on September 21, in which she looked super happy showing off her new outfit: a pair of burgundy boots and a white dress. Meanwhile, little Kaavia was rolling her eyes. She already has such a big personality!

Friends and fans were quick to comment after seeing little Kaavia. “HER FACE,” actress Taraji P. Henson wrote, adding crying-laughing emojis. “One of you is excited. The other needs mommy to wrap it up so she can go about her day,” a fan added. “Baby girl is not feeling any of y’all today !!!!” a second follower wrote, using heart emojos. No lies detected!

Of course, fans have been treated to some snaps of Kaavia in a good moos. Most recently, Gabby posted a series of adorable pics with her “ride or die” mini-me. The mother-daughter duo rocked matching blue swimsuits and looked like they were having a blast as they hung out in the pool together. Too cute!

