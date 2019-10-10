Galaxy S10 could receive its biggest ever Samsung update today

Samsung has confirmed it’s hard at work on One UI 2, the successor to its lauded One UI skin that launched last year with a new aesthetic and a cavalcade of additional features. One UI 2 will be based on Android 10, Google’s latest and greatest operating system that arrived on Pixel phones at the start of September. The South Korean firm recently released promotional material for the new software update explaining a beta for One UI 2 would launch “soon”. All members of its Galaxy S10 series – bar the monstrously large Galaxy S10 5G – were said to be eligible to take part. While a precise launch for Samsung’s One UI 2 beta was not confirmed, it seems the early software could be made available later today, at least according to German site AllAboutSamsung. The outlet received an image from a reader who questioned a support member from Samsung on the beta’s start date.

A screenshot of the conversation showed the employee confirming it would begin at some point today, October 10. If true, that means fans should probably make sure they have the Samsung Members app installed on their phone. This will be required to sign up to the One UI 2 beta. As was the case with last year’s One UI beta, it’s likely a notification will be displayed within the app when early software is available to test. With that said, it’s probably worth taking the new report with a pinch of salt. Simply because support staff have not always been correct about release dates in the past.

Of course, Express.co.uk will be on hand to let you know the moment the One UI 2 beta does go live. It’s advised that anyone keen to test Samsung’s new software do so on a device that’s not their primary phone. That’s because the South Korean firm’s new operating system is likely to feature bugs not present in its stable builds. An alleged version of One UI 2 was previewed earlier this year by Brazilian YouTuber Dudu Rocha. The build was shown to look extremely similar to Samsung’s original One UI with a few extra features. First and foremost, the interface was exhibited with a built-in screen recorder. This was shown to allow Samsung fans to capture and easily share a feed from their phone to others.