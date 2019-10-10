Galaxy S10’s latest update is one all Samsung fans should download right now

Samsung has released the October 2019 security patch for its Galaxy S10 series, which provides remedies for a number of system vulnerabilities deemed to be critical and high in severity. Google has already detailed a number of these vulnerabilities in its Android Security Bulletin. However, it’s worth noting the latest Galaxy S10 update does not provide a fix for a recently discovered zero-day bug as Samsung’s flagship handsets were not affected. However, owners of a Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ are all still advised to download the upgrade as soon as possible. While the zero-day might not a concern (like it is for Google Pixel owners) the update does still contain four critical and 28 high severity vulnerabilities.

Alas, Samsung fans – unlike a number of previous Samsung security patches, this one doesn’t include any new features for the device. That said, the Galaxy S10 series only recently received another hefty software upgrade that brought a number of Note 10 camera features such as live focus video, AR doodle and new live focus effects. In addition to fixing a number of known software compromises, the October update also promises to improve the camera performance on the Galaxy Note series.