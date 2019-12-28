Galaxy S11 release may offer one unexpected surprise for Samsung fans

If Samsung follows its usual pattern the new device should be called the Galaxy S11 but a recent post on social media by a top technology tipster is casting a little doubt over this name.
In a surprising twist, IceUniverse is speculating that the next phone to join the range could, in fact, be called the Galaxy S20.
Making the prediction on Twitter the renowned leaker simply said: “Galaxy S20. Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning.”
If true, this would mark a huge change in direction from Samsung who have always continued to release devices in numerical order.
Although Ice Universe has got things right in the past most other rumours are sticking with the concept that the next Galaxy will be called the S11 and we think that is the most likely name for this new phone.
To suddenly switch to a number like the S20 would be a strange decision and even Ice Universe has recently contradicted the original Twitter post.
In a more recent social media post, the leakster has uploaded images of a screen protector with the words Galaxy S11 written all over them.
Luckily, it seems there might not be too long until we find out full details and this new device from Samsung could bring plenty of new features and bonus extras to the brand.
There’s no official word on what will feature on the S11 but it’s expected that it will get a faster processor, bigger battery and a refreshed design.
And there’s also plenty of speculation that a massive upgrade is coming to the rear camera.
Samsung has codenamed its next snapper “Hubble” after the largest space telescope ever launched and there could be a good reason why it’s getting this comparison.