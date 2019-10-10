Game 5 was won by the Nationals, leaving the Dodgers shocked and discouraged

In the parking lots, beyond the zigzag pavilion roof at Dodger Stadium, you could see the red taillights at the bottom of Wednesday night’s 10th inning. It was the same scene in 1988, when the Dodgers trailed into their final at-bat in the World Series ‘ first game.

The iconic home run of Kirk Gibson that propelled the Dodgers to their last championship missed those fans. Such fans missed a quiet 1-2-3 inning, a meaningless replay analysis, and a throng of delusional Washington Nationals celebrating their first trip to the National League Championship Series.

For a night like this, the Nationals were due. We had won more games than any other major league team except the Dodgers since their breakthrough season in 2012, but never reached the division series.

The Dodgers won four division series in the same time frame and conquered the N.L.C.S twice. Now they’re out, dazzled and disheartened by a 7-3 defeat in 10 terrible innings in Game 5. For the chance to name a new N.L., the Nationals will face the St. Louis Cardinals. Champion — and in October the Dodgers will have more free time than usual.

“You worry about how you should still be playing,” said closer Kenley Jansen. “You just don’t know right now what to do. It’s a shocking moment, and it’s not the way we’ve expected it.

“Jansen saved 33 of this season’s 106 franchise record of the Dodgers. But he also missed eight save opportunities, and he’s not the same force he’s been as division champions for most of the seven-year Dodgers stretch. Clayton Kershaw is not either.

With a 7-3 victory in 10 innings, the Washington Nationals advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time.CreditHarry How/Getty Images

Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto were served by Kershaw to open the eighth inning, tying the game, 3-3. It was won by the Nationals off Joe Kelly, loading the bases on Adam Eaton’s double, Rendon’s double, Soto’s intentional walk and Howie Kendrick’s grand slam.

“Some things are just going to happen, “Kendrick said. “I truly believe it, because I think there are many aspects that contribute to moments like this. You can’t explain them for some reason. It’s like it was meant to be.

