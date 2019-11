They defined: “Margaery would have been the right individual to rule Westeros.

“She was clever, charismatic, manipulative, had the most effective mentor (Olenna), the proper household, knew how you can play the sport of thrones.

“And on the identical time she was form, charitable, she cared concerning the poor and was an emotionally and mentally secure individual.

“Westeros’ future could be in good arms if Margaery had turn into absolutely the queen,” they added.