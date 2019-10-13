Game of Thrones movie: Controversial ending to get epilogue like Breaking Bad’s El Camino?

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD FOR GAME OF THRONES AND EL CAMINO. Earlier this year the final season of Game of Thrones aired. But despite two years of anticipation, critics and some fans panned the ending. After all the fighting and deaths, the Iron Throne was destroyed by Daenerys’ dragon, Jon Snow (the rightful heir) went back into exile and those left elected Bran Stark king.

But is that really the end?

Could there be a Game of Thrones movie in a couple of years?

It’s certainly become the fashion to revive hit TV shows and just this year we’ve seen movies with original casts, set where their series left off, hit the big screen.

In just the last two months there’s been Downton Abbey the movie, arriving four years after the show of the same name ended, and now El Camino, landing six years after Breaking Bad finished.

Both were unnecessary, but that doesn’t mean us fans didn’t want or enjoy them thoroughly.

Of course, the difference with Game of Thrones is it ended controversially, but maybe a movie would be a way of tying things up a bit better.

