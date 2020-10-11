Game of Thrones star: The HORRIFYING reason Drogon took Daenerys' body

Whatever surprises George RR Martin brings in the upcoming books Winds of Winter and Dream of Spring, some things will remain constant. The author told the HBO showrunners the key final plot points. It looks certain the Mother of Dragons will fall at the final hurdle, losing the Iron Throne and her life. Some fans placed their hopes in the fact her last remaining dragon Drogon flew off with her body. But why? Where did they go?

The theory suggests that Drogon will take Dany to a Red priest or priestess in Essos, maybe even to high priest Benerro in Volantis.

It’s possible, since dragons are creatures of pure fire and surely fall under the God of Light R’hllor. Drogon might, somehow, be drawn to a great source of the Red God’s power. But what would be the point?

A more practical explanation for the dramatic exit simply points out the dragon had to be removed from Westeros. While Jon still lives, his Targaryen blood gives him access to the most powerful weapon on the board.

Dany’s body is inconsequential now, all that matters is that Drogon is far away.

