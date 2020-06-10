GAME stores to finally re-open in the UK, but with one or two MAJOR changes

GAME has announced plans to re-open stores in the UK from June 15.

In line with government guidance, GAME stores will re-open on Monday in England and Northern Ireland, and from June 18 in Wales.

Stores in Scotland are also ready to re-open, but will only do so when current guidelines are lifted.

You can check if and when your local store will re-open by visiting the GAME website and typing in your postcode.

It’s great news if you’re looking to grab a new game, pick up a console, or trade in some old classics, although it’s worth pointing out that the experience won’t be the same as you remember.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the in-store Belong Arenas will remain closed, and customers won’t actually be able to browse the stores. Likewise, the number of people allowed in stores at any one time will be limited.

The news was announced in an email to customers: “You will be unable to browse our stores due to social distancing rules, but our knowledgeable staff will be able to advise you on any of your requirements.