Gareth Bale excites Jose Mourinho as Tottenham training footage emerges ahead of debut

Given his spell out of the side, Bale may well start on the bench against the Hammers, however.

Following Spurs’ 6-1 defeat of United at Old Trafford, the Londoners’ hopes of a top-four finish have been dealt a huge boost.

But talking on Sky Sports News about Bale’s aims after returning to Spurs, the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett declared that the player’s sights are on delivering the ultimate prize, which the club have not won since 1961.

He said: “[The main goal is to] Win the Premier League, without doubt. Tottenham have got a good squad, a great coach and with Gareth’s help I’m sure they will get very close.

“You only have to see the results from last week to see that it’s open. It kills me to say that because I’m an Arsenal supporter, but that’s the reality.

“He has nothing to prove to anybody. He’s won more than anybody else. He was one of the best three or four players in the world and I think he still is.

“If he succeeds, great, If not, he’s been there and done it, but, I think he will succeed.”

