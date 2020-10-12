Home Sports Gareth Bale excites Jose Mourinho as Tottenham training footage emerges ahead of...
Sports

Gareth Bale excites Jose Mourinho as Tottenham training footage emerges ahead of debut

0

Given his spell out of the side, Bale may well start on the bench against the Hammers, however.

Following Spurs’ 6-1 defeat of United at Old Trafford, the Londoners’ hopes of a top-four finish have been dealt a huge boost.

But talking on Sky Sports News about Bale’s aims after returning to Spurs, the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett declared that the player’s sights are on delivering the ultimate prize, which the club have not won since 1961.

He said: “[The main goal is to] Win the Premier League, without doubt. Tottenham have got a good squad, a great coach and with Gareth’s help I’m sure they will get very close.

“You only have to see the results from last week to see that it’s open. It kills me to say that because I’m an Arsenal supporter, but that’s the reality.

“He has nothing to prove to anybody. He’s won more than anybody else. He was one of the best three or four players in the world and I think he still is.

“If he succeeds, great, If not, he’s been there and done it, but, I think he will succeed.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmy Coney Barrett papers over rift between Trump and GOP
Next articleCovid: Sage scientists called for short lockdown weeks ago

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Randy Arozarena homers, Diego Castillo comes up big as Rays top Astros in Game 1 of ALCS

0
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tampa Bay reliever Diego Castillo played catch Sunday afternoon, less than 48 hours after throwing 29 pitches in two innings,...
Read more
Sports

Andy Murray gives GOAT debate verdict on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

0
Andy Murray gives GOAT debate verdict on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (Image: GETTY)Andy Murray has predicted Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to...
Read more
Sports

Diego Castillo coaxes bases-loaded double play to end Astros threat in eighth inning

0
Video Details Oct 11, 2020 at 11:36p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:30Tampa Bay Rays closer Diego Castillo got Yuli Gurriel to hit into an...
Read more
Sports

Anthony Joshua bout with Kubrat Pulev 'confirmed' for December 12 in London

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Kubrat Pulev has confirmed he will finally take on unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in London on December 12. The Bulgarian was first...
Read more
Sports

Jose Altuve gives Astros early 1-0 lead over Rays with solo home run in ALCS Game 1

0
Video Details Oct 11, 2020 at 11:54p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:31Houton Astros second baseman Jose Altuve put his team on the board just...
Read more
Sports

Week 6 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at tight end

0
Jacob Camenker It's not a fun week to be looking for a streamer tight end in PPR formats. Darren Waller, the NFL's most targeted tight...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Randy Arozarena homers, Diego Castillo comes up big as Rays top Astros in Game 1 of ALCS

Sports 0
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tampa Bay reliever Diego Castillo played catch Sunday afternoon, less than 48 hours after throwing 29 pitches in two innings,...
Read more

Dominic West: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Pictured Kissing Lily James

Celebrity 0
Christopher Rogers ‘Downton Abbey’ star Lily James, 31, was pictured getting cozy with Dominic West, 50, on Oct. 11, and now, fans can’t stop talking...
Read more

Cystic fibrosis latest: New wonder drug Kaftrio gives hope to sufferers

Health 0
Daily Express's cystic fibrosis campaign (Image: Daily Express)For 18 months the Daily Express has crusaded for Kaftrio – hailed as "almost a cure" for...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: