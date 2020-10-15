Gareth Southgate offers struggling Man Utd star Harry Maguire support after England red

“The sending off alters everything, and the penalty afterwards, but after then we showed resilience. A great example of how to play with ten men pragmatically.

“Wait for the right moments to press and use the ball well when we could. The team defended as a solid unit.

“Their keeper has made an amazing save and I couldn’t be prouder, not only tonight but the last ten days.

“We’ve had to deal with any manner of changes, so we’ve come through as a resilient group.”

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here

Like this: Like Loading...