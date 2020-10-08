Home Sports Gareth Southgate urges England's kids to 'prove themselves' after coronavirus rule breaks
Sports

Gareth Southgate urges England's kids to 'prove themselves' after coronavirus rule breaks

0

The straw that Southgate is clutching to as he is forced to front up to indiscretion after indiscretion is the fact they are all taking place now rather than next May when the countdown to a long-awaited home finals really begins in earnest.

“If you are going into major tournaments and have those sort of incidents they can derail you,” Southgate warned.

“I have seen that in the past. That wasn’t the case ahead of russia we went in in a very calm state and that allowed us to focus on our football.

“I saw other teams not in that position and it had a real detrimental effect to how they were able to go into the tournament.

“What we did at the beginning of the week was have a good meeting with all of the players, I felt, where we talked about the responsibility of being an England player. How the spotlight is different.

“When the story was in the paper earlier of the week there was no mention of the clubs the players played for it was cast as England players even though they weren’t with us.

READ MORE…

Sancho was ‘one step away’ from Man Utd transfer before Glazers error

Arsenal suffer Man City blow as ace ruled out after COVID-19 contact

- Advertisement -

The four players who Man Utd could still sign after deadline day

“That is the landscape we work in and players have to realise that whether they have one cap or 50 caps.

“There is a big thing for us that when these sort of things happen it takes a lot of focus and time and energy away from the team.

“We cannot afford that. We need the focus to be on the games. Players that have been within the camp are 100 per cent focused on the game, their attitude throughout the week has been excellent their approach to training has been top.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to decode Trump’s U-turn tweets on Covid stimulus
Next articleProtesters March Against Decision Not To Charge Officer In Wauwatosa, Wis., Death

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Who Is “America’s Team”?

0
Titus & Tate debate which NFL team is most deserving of the title 'America’s Team'.
Read more
Sports

NHL Draft trade tracker 2020: Full details on every deal to move up, down in Rounds 1-7

0
Jackie Spiegel This year's NHL Draft was expected to have some punch when it came to trades — and it did.There were, of course, the usual...
Read more
Sports

You Kids Don’t Know: Bob Gibson, The Life of a Legend

0
Video Details Oct 7, 2020 at 12:53p ET | MLB | Duration: 4:16St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson was one of the most intimidating men...
Read more
Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena putting clubhouse gaffe behind him with monster ALDS performance

0
Dan Bernstein Randy Arozarena, then a Cardinals rookie, made the mistake of sharing a private clubhouse video last October that likely caused him significant embarrassment...
Read more
Sports

Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull chief lifts lid on chances of Mercedes man joining Max Verstappen

0
“I’ll tell you that is perfect, because… the best young driver of all of Formula 1 at the moment is Max Verstappen. There is...
Read more
Sports

Mookie Betts talks NLDS Game 1 win with the MLB on FOX crew

0
Video Details Oct 7, 2020 at 2:05a ET | MLB | Duration: 4:26Mookie Betts joined the MLB on FOX crew after the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Jim Edmonds Claims He Was ‘Unaware’ of Son’s Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis

Celebrity 0
Mariah Cooper Jim Edmonds claims his estranged wife, Meghan King, didn’t inform him of their 2-year-old son Hart’s cerebral palsy diagnosis before she shared the...
Read more

Protesters March Against Decision Not To Charge Officer In Wauwatosa, Wis., Death

World 0
Barbara CampbellA family photo shows Alvin Cole, left. Wauwatosa, Wis., Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed the 17-year-old outside a mall in February,...
Read more

Gareth Southgate urges England's kids to 'prove themselves' after coronavirus rule breaks

Sports 0
The straw that Southgate is clutching to as he is forced to front up to indiscretion after indiscretion is the fact they are all...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: