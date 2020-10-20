Home Celebrity Gary Lineker erupts over attack on 'lecturing' star's mask-less shop 'I forgot...
Gary Lineker erupts over attack on 'lecturing' star's mask-less shop 'I forgot BRIEFLY!’

Gary wrote in response: “Well this is lovely. Couple of things: firstly, as I’ve already said, I forgot briefly to put my mask on, but did so immediately that my mistake registered and I’ve apologised.”

The star went on to slam Mike for the critical comments he made about his plans to invite a refugee to move into his house, adding: “Secondly, please do not refer to my house guest as an illegal immigrant. He’s a refugee.”

Gary previously took to Twitter to address his mistake and explained he “forgot” to put a face covering on at the time.

He wrote in view of his seven million followers yesterday: “In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on. Was wondering why people were giving me daggers. Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on.”

Gary admitted he felt “embarrassed” by his error and apologised to fellow customers in the shop.

It comes after Gary questioned why people would object to wearing masks in a post on social media.

He previously wrote: “Why would anyone object to wearing a mask in a shop? Not exactly a hardship.

“What a country of snowflakes we’ve become.”

In another post, he argued that there shouldn’t be a debate about wearing face coverings, as they protect people from the virus.

