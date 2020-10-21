Home Celebrity Gemma Atkinson addresses issue with working on Steph McGovern's show: 'Causes problems'
Celebrity

Gemma Atkinson addresses issue with working on Steph McGovern's show: 'Causes problems'

0

By

Gemma filmed herself in the midst of an early morning workout as she told her 1.5 million Instagram followers: “Morning, so I’ve made a point recently of training glutes more so, not even training, activating my glutes more so than usual, because twice a week obviously I’m doing Steph’s Packed Lunch. 

“So driving to Leeds in the car, I’m sat down in the studio, on my little bench, for two hours, drive to Manchester, sat down again, I’m in the radio station, sat down, four hours.

“I try and stand up as much as I can, my lower back is really tight,” she added.

The actress captioned the story, explaining her hip flexors were “tight” from sitting down often and this, in turn, caused her “heaps of pain”.

“It’s because my hip flexors are bad, from being sat all the time, so, I’ve got physio this afternoon, and I’m activating my glutes, much as possible, so I’m going to post on my grid what I did today.”

It comes as Gemma recently showed off her stained “autumnal” jumper to the camera after accidentally spilling her morning caffeine fix while on the way to the Leeds Channel 4 studio.

The star expressed panic over the unfortunate incident, as she only had brought “one outfit to wear” on the programme.

Gemma said: “I’m doing Steph’s Packed Lunch today and I’ve just arrived in Leeds to go for hair and makeup.

- Advertisement -

Hilariously, Gemma pretended that the “face” on her jumper could talk, as she continued: “Ey b*tch why you going to spill me on your jumper, it serves you right having too many coffees!”

Once the star made it into the studio, thankfully she was saved after discovering a spare T-shirt in her wardrobe from a previous taping.

Looking relieved, she said: “I’m saved, I’m saved.”

Gemma explained: “This was in my dressing room from yesterday, so it smells, but it don’t matter, you can’t smell through the TV. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo Review: An Audio Nerd's Dream
Next article’Tis the Season for Toilet Paper Ornaments

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Confirms She’s Back With Ex Zach Davis In Cute Kissing Pics

0
Bybshilliday Cheyenne Floyd shared some very big birthday news with fans, announcing she’s back together with ex Zach Davis. She says she’s ‘blessed’ after he...
Read more
Celebrity

Bill Cosby's team shares new photo after his mug shot goes viral 'to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing OK'

0
ByBill Cosby flashes a smile in his latest prison mug shot. The disgraced star of The Cosby Show, who’s serving a three-to-10-year prison sentence for...
Read more
Celebrity

How to Take the Stress Out of Weight Loss — Especially This Year

0
BySuzy Forman Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy...
Read more
Celebrity

David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper, 9, On The Lips In New Pic 1 Year After Facing Backlash For It

0
ByErin Silvia Victoria Beckham showed off her family’s love when she shared a snapshot of ‘best daddy’ David Beckham and daughter Harper kissing each other...
Read more
Celebrity

Reese Witherspoon’s Love of Her Dogs Is Contagious: Photos

0
ByJohnni Macke Puppy love! Reese Witherspoon is the ultimate dog lover and she wants everyone to know it.Whether she’s posing with dogs on set —...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon 'not happy' as BGT male judges 'paid more than double'

0
By“Everyone is in agreement Simon deserves his wage as he’s the boss, but there seems no obvious explanation as to why David should be...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kate Garraway has secret 'really moving' meeting with Prince William and Kate

Tv & Radio 0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Kate Garraway opened up about meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain after she was spotted in the...
Read more

Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Confirms She’s Back With Ex Zach Davis In Cute Kissing Pics

Celebrity 0
Bybshilliday Cheyenne Floyd shared some very big birthday news with fans, announcing she’s back together with ex Zach Davis. She says she’s ‘blessed’ after he...
Read more

Green tea and coffee could help diabetics live longer – report

Health 0
ByThose who drank the most of both beverages - four or more cups of green tea plus at least two cups of coffee -...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress