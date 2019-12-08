Gemma Atkinson: ‘Should be ashamed of yourselves!' Gorka Marquez’ partner blasts 'idiots'

On her return to the Christmas special this year, Gemma gushed over her beau Gorka in an Instagram post.

She wrote: “I’m SO happy to have been given the chance to dance with Gorks on the Christmas Special.

“Seeing him ‘in work mode’ teaching me, doing the choreography and picking music and concepts was wonderful.

“What a fabulous dancer and teacher you are Gorks. I loved it! Tune in Christmas Day to see the show and all the fab dances!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.