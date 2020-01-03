Gemma Atkinson: ‘What the hell were you thinking!’ Strictly star on 'disaster'

Gorka, 29, and Gemma, 35, experienced more than they bargained for on a recent shopping outing. The pair took their young baby Mia, six months, to a busy shopping centre when disaster struck. The Strictly Come Dancing star addressed the incident to her some 1.3 million Instagram followers.
The former Hollyoaks actress spoke to the camera as she explained the accident across several Instagram stories.
She said: “Just got back from the Trafford Centre it was absolutely rammed.
“I said to Gorka you go into whatever shop you need to go in and I will wait with Mia.”
She then explained how her attempt to multi-task resulted in a big mess.
Gemma continued: “She got hungry, because you are like me aren’t you?
“You like food that’s understandable. And I tried to one handedly open her container with her formula in [laughs] – one hand – one hand!
“Silly mummy! Silly mummy! What the hell were you thinking! It went all over her face, all over her house!”
The scene then changed to the back of her car where the young tot was shown in her car seat with baby formula on her clothes and the seat.
She said: “But going back would mean doing a commute to Leeds, doing 12 hours of filming and then going back again.
“So I wouldn’t see Mia.”
The actress turned Strictly star said that viewers had been messaging her wanting to return to save her character’s former love interest Marlon Dingle.
She said: “People keep messaging me saying I should go back to save Marlon, but I can’t go back at the moment.”
Gemma and Gorka met on 2017’s Strictly, despite having different partners on the show.