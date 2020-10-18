Home Celebrity Gemma Atkinson's heartbreak as Strictly star speaks out on tragic loss 'He...
Celebrity

Gemma Atkinson's heartbreak as Strictly star speaks out on tragic loss 'He didn't recover'

0

In view of her 1.5 million Instagram followers, Gemma explained that her dad never “recovered” after he too suffered cardiac arrest.

The 35-year-old admitted her life “changed forever” following the sudden tragedy.

In the caption of the video, originally posted by the British Heart Foundation, Gemma wrote: “This is what happened to my dad when I was 17, only he didn’t recover.

“He passed away and our lives changed forever.”

READ MORE: James Martin on mum’s warning after Saturday Kitchen exit ‘No clue’

“CPR should be taught in schools, so that hopefully you don’t ever have to use it, but if you do, you know exactly what to do and it’s just an automatic reaction,” another social media user commented.

A third person added: “That’s terrible to hear. So sorry. Thank you for using your experience to help others.”

While a fourth person wrote: “Great charity to be working with. They do great work.”

The former Emmerdale has previously opened up about the loss of her dad on the picture-sharing site.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSeismic study proves rain really can move mountains – 'Such an exciting breakthrough’
Next articleNCIS season 18 theories: Gibbs to fall victim to attack as CBS shares 'black eye' promo

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

John Leguizamo slams Latino support for President Trump: 'It's self-defeating and selfish'

0
In an Oct. 16 appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” actor John Leguizamo slammed Latinos who vote for President Trump. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Holden: BGT judge receives Ofcom complaint from Piers Morgan over 'nipple dress'

0
Amanda headed to hospital for an annual mammogram to get her boobs checked for early signs of breast cancer. Once the actress gave her Heart...
Read more
Celebrity

See Model Elsa Hosk and More Pregnant Stars’ Creative Sex Reveals

0
Nicole Briese When it comes to celebrity gender reveals, creativity abounds! Several stars — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba — have...
Read more
Celebrity

James Jordan addresses Strictly pro Neil Jones getting no partner 'Still can't believe it'

0
"We're missing you," the dancer shared to which Kevin said: "Oh," which was followed by a laugh. It came after a source explained that BBC...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Deliberately Shows Off Sexy Thong In Backless Givenchy Dress Before 40th Birthday

0
Erin Silvia Kim Kardashian was an incredible sight to see when she modeled a figure-flattering Givenchy dress while letting her bright red undergarment peek through...
Read more
Celebrity

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, celebrates fall in pants-free photo: 'Cold weather is coming'

0
Elizabeth Hurley, 55, posted a revealing photo of herself curled up in a sweater — without pants. (Photo: Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) MoreElizabeth...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Inside Max Rose's de Blasio-hating, f-bombing reelection campaign

US 0
Ally Mutnick Rose, a five-and-a-half-feet tall, bald Army veteran, represents a Trump-loving, cop-heavy district. And as some of the loudest voices in his party lurch...
Read more

NCIS season 18 theories: Gibbs to fall victim to attack as CBS shares 'black eye' promo

Tv & Radio 0
The pals team up to track down the leader of a drug ring who'd supplied Fornell's daughter with drugs. Fans will remember all too well...
Read more

Gemma Atkinson's heartbreak as Strictly star speaks out on tragic loss 'He didn't recover'

Celebrity 0
In view of her 1.5 million Instagram followers, Gemma explained that her dad never "recovered" after he too suffered cardiac arrest. The 35-year-old admitted her...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: