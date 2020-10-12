Genshin Impact coming to Nintendo Switch but no Xbox One release date planned

Genshin Impact is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles in the future, is currently available on PC, PS4 and Mobile platforms, but probably won’t make it to Xbox One. The hit new free-to-play RPG has been making waves since it was first announced for the PlayStation 4, and is now available across a number of platforms. Millions have already downloaded it and it looks set to arrive next on the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles. The downside is that developers MiHoYo has revealed that the one platform not expecting a Genshin Impact release date announcement is Xbox One.

This was revealed during a recent interview with Game Rant, where is was confirmed that next-gen consoles could still see a launch.

“We have plans regarding next-generation consoles, and we will be announcing them as these plans take shape,” a spokesperson told Game Rant.

“We do not currently have plans to release the game on Xbox.”

The big downside for current-gen RPG fans is that Genshin Impact will probably never make it to Xbox One.

The upside is that the Xbox Series X and the PS5 look set to receive full support, with plenty of new content being planned for the game.

So while we don’t have much hope for Genshin Impact coming to Xbox One, what about Nintendo Switch?