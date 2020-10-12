Home Entertainment Genshin Impact coming to Nintendo Switch but no Xbox One release date...
Entertainment

Genshin Impact coming to Nintendo Switch but no Xbox One release date planned

0

Genshin Impact is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles (Image: MiHoYo)

Genshin Impact is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles in the future, is currently available on PC, PS4 and Mobile platforms, but probably won’t make it to Xbox One. The hit new free-to-play RPG has been making waves since it was first announced for the PlayStation 4, and is now available across a number of platforms. Millions have already downloaded it and it looks set to arrive next on the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles. The downside is that developers MiHoYo has revealed that the one platform not expecting a Genshin Impact release date announcement is Xbox One.

Related articles

This was revealed during a recent interview with Game Rant, where is was confirmed that next-gen consoles could still see a launch.

“We have plans regarding next-generation consoles, and we will be announcing them as these plans take shape,” a spokesperson told Game Rant.

“We do not currently have plans to release the game on Xbox.”

The big downside for current-gen RPG fans is that Genshin Impact will probably never make it to Xbox One.

The upside is that the Xbox Series X and the PS5 look set to receive full support, with plenty of new content being planned for the game.

- Advertisement -

So while we don’t have much hope for Genshin Impact coming to Xbox One, what about Nintendo Switch?

IS GENSHIN IMPACT COMING TO NINTENDO SWITCH?

The good news is that developers MihoYo has confirmed plans to release Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch. The current version of the game was launched in September and is proving popular in its current free-to-play version.

The same deal is expected with Nintendo, meaning Genshin Impact will be F2P on Switch too. There was a paid version of the game made available leading up to its launch, and there’s a chance a starter pack will be made available on Switch.

The latest information on the Switch version of the game reads: “Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future.

“So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.”

While we know that Genshin Impact is being released on Nintendo Switch in the future, all we have for now is that it is “coming soon”.

It seems unlikely that Genshin Impact will be coming to the Switch in 2020, with a beta expected to come before release.

This was touched upon during a recent interview with RPG Site, with head of miHoYo communications Sam Lai providing this update:

- Advertisement -

“The Switch version of Genshin Impact is currently under development. More information regarding Switch beta testing and launch dates will be announced at a later time.”

For now, Genshin Impact will remain available on a number of platforms, including PS4, PC, Android and iOS.

For more on what the game is about, you can read the official for Genshin Impact below:

“In Genshin Impact, you play as a mysterious being known as the Traveler. After you are suddenly separated from your sibling, you find yourself stripped of your former powers and helplessly stranded in a new unfamiliar world.

“You have arrived in Teyvat — a fantasy world where the seven elements flow and converge. But you are not alone.

“Here you will embark on an epic journey to find your lost sibling and unravel the many mysteries of this world, meeting a host of faithful companions along the way as well as powerful enemies who seek to challenge your quest.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLorraine Kelly hits back at viewers over ‘car crash’ interview: ‘Can be tricky!'
Next article'Have to do something!' Yellowstone volcano warning over 'unavoidable' supereruption

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Disney magic

0
UNIQLO continues to offer graphics through Magic For All, a global collaboration with The Walt Disney Company that adds a touch of Disney enchantment,...
Read more
Entertainment

Limited edition scarf collection

0
JIMMYSCARVES, the local hijab brand known for modernising the tudung labuh with its chic designs and lively prints, recently launched its limited edition scarf...
Read more
Entertainment

Farmers use scarecrows to ward off virus

0
ARMED with a stick, a floral-shirted scarecrow with a plastic pot for a head stands guard in front of a rural Cambodian home --...
Read more
Entertainment

Watch out, fans of precision!

0
THE two brand new SISTEM51 Irony models, REDRANG and BLUERANG, reveal the magic of the revolutionary innovation in watchmaking, created by Swatch in 2013....
Read more
Entertainment

Best Batman EVER chosen by comic book legend and it's the LAST person you'd expect

0
Moore is the creator of iconic comic books like The Watchmen, V For Vendetta and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He also wrote the...
Read more
Entertainment

Les Miserables with Ball and Boe BACK in London's West End this Christmas

0
London's West End has been shut down for the past six months, mirroring the closure of theatres aross the country. The current pandemic has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

90 Day Fiance’s Sumit: I Contemplated Suicide During Arranged Marriage

Celebrity 0
Erin Crabtree Sumit Courtesy of Sumit and Jenny/Instagram90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Sumit Singh opened up about a dark period in his life that...
Read more

Cowboys' Dak Prescott caught a touchdown on a Philly Special lookalike

Sports 0
Sporting News Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have the Eagles to thank for their third touchdown Sunday.The Cowboys ran a Philly Special lookalike to score a...
Read more

UK economy: Shoppers aid growth but slowdown ahead, says report

U.K. 0
Image copyright Getty ImagesThe UK economy may have grown by as much as 17% in the three months to the end of September, says...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: