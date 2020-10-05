Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch release date: When is Genshin Impact coming to Switch?

Genshin Impact is a new free-to-play experience that mixes open-world action, with Anime asethetics across a number of big platforms. This includes being able to download and play right now on PS4, PC, Android and iOS. And the good news is that developers MihoYo have got big plans for its newest launch title, which includes bringing Genshin Impact to Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles.

IS GENSHIN IMPACT COMING TO NINTENDO SWITCH? The good news is that developers MihoYo has confirmed plans to release Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch. The current version of the game was launched in September and is proving popular in its current free-to-play version. The same deal is expected with Nintendo, meaning Genshin Impact will be F2P on Switch too. There was a paid version of the game made available leading up to its launch, and there’s a chance a starter pack will be made available on Switch. Pre-ordering the starter pack provided the following items: Advanced character EXP material: Herp’s Wit x15

Advanced weapon EXP material: Mystic Enhancement Ore x20

Wish material: Acquaint Fate x2

Currency: Mora x150,000

Character EXP material: Adventurer’s Experience x80

Weapon EXP material: Mystic Enhancement Ore x50

Food items: Northern Smoked Chicken x10, Sauteed Matsutake x10, Sweet Madame x10, Tea Break Pancake x10.

The latest information on the Switch version of the game reads: “Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future. “So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.” While we know that Genshin Impact is being released on Nintendo Switch in the future, all we have for now is that it is “coming soon”. It seems unlikely that Genshin Impact will be coming to the Switch in 2020, with a beta expected to come before release. - Advertisement - This was touched upon during a recent interview with RPG Site, with head of miHoYo communications Sam Lai providing this update: “The Switch version of Genshin Impact is currently under development. More information regarding Switch beta testing and launch dates will be announced at a later time.” For now, Genshin Impact will remain available on a number of platforms, including PS4, PC, Android and iOS.

Like this: Like Loading...