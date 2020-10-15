Genshin Impact PS5 release date inbound, but there's more bad news for Xbox fans

Genshin Impact has proven incredibly popular since launching on the PS4, PC and smartphones just a few short weeks ago.

The action-adventure game has generated more than $ 100 million since launch, despite being a free-to-play release.

Not only is it one of the biggest ever releases from a Chinese developer, but it’s also one of the most critically acclaimed.

And it looks like the colourful adventure game could end up making an appearance on the upcoming PS5 console.

According to new comments by the development team, there are plans to bring Genshin Impact to next-gen consoles.

“We have plans regarding next-gen consoles, and we will be announcing them as these plans take shape,” developer miHoYo told Twinfinite.

Sadly, however, there’s still no sign of an Xbox release, with the development team completely ruling out a port.

“We do not currently have plans to release the game on Xbox,” a spokesperson added.