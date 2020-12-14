George Clooney says he wants to be ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ a third time

By

Cortney Moore

George Clooney has some ambitious goals when it comes to 2021.

The 59-year-old star joked about People magazine honoring him twice for “Sexiest Man Alive” in an upcoming interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” which is set to air Monday.

In a video teaser shared Friday, Cagle introduced Clooney as a “producer, director and star.”

