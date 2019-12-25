George Michael: Andrew Ridgeley on 'punch to the gut' as he learned of death on Christmas

George Michael died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016. The former Wham! star and pop icon was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, with his death later being attributed to natural causes by a coroner. In his book, Wham! George Michael & Me, Andrew Ridgeley shared the devastating way he learned his friend had died on that fateful Christmas.

Ridgeley wrote about texting Michael to thank him for the gift he had sent before receiving a phone call from the Careless Whisper singer’s sister Melanie. Tragically, Ridgeley assumed she was ringing to share her holiday wishes or that she was with Michael on Christmas and that they were calling together. “I honestly thought she was calling to wish me a happy Christmas, or maybe she was with George and the family, and they were ringing to arrange a get-together,” he wrote. “There was certainly nothing to hint at the awful news that followed — that George had passed away.” READ MORE: HOW GEORGE MICHAEL TOLD ELTON JOHN TO ‘F*** OFF’

George Michael’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley recalled the moment he found out he’d died

George Michael died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016

Looking back on the horrible moment he found out the real reason for the call, Ridgeley said: “The news hit me like a punch to the gut. It was as if my world had been pulled out from underneath me. “I put down the phone and, doubled over in grief, began to sob…I felt crushed by sadness.” Several months after Michael died, a coroner ruled he died of natural causes, suffering from a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver. Speaking out on questions about the cause of death, Ridgeley wrote: “The circumstances of how he had died seemed unclear, which made the grieving seem even terribly raw — there was no way of getting any real closure.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley were friends since their schooldays

"A heart condition was eventually recorded as the cause of death, but there were still a number of questions," he continued. "He seemed to be in good health at the time and there are conflicting reports surrounding the night that preceded his passing. "It now seems as if we may never know what really happened." Initially, Thames Valley Police said Michael's death was unexplained but non suspicious and the first post-mortem came back "inconclusive".

