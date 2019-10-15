Germany election 2019 polls latest: AFD expected to SOAR in vote in huge Merkel blow

Last month, the AFD achieved its strongest-ever results in two key states in eastern Germany, finishing just behind the country’s major parties.

The anti-immigrant party finished second in Saxony to the CDU, and second in Brandenburg to the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

The AFD took 27.5 percent of votes in Saxony and 23.5 percent in Brandenburg, marking a significant increase on state elections five years ago, with the party almost tripling its share in Saxony and doubling it in Brandenburg.

The results represented a blow to Ms Merkel’s ruling coalition with the SPD, and was viewed as a victory for the AFD.

