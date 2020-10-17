Get an iPhone 12 half price plus all the best deals on Apple's new smartphones revealed

Home Tech Get an iPhone 12 half price plus all the best deals on...
After months of waiting you can finally buy the new Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. These all-new devices are now available for pre-order with them arriving in your pocket from Friday, October 23. Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro come packed with a stunning Super Retina XDR screen, fast A14 Bionic processor and access to 5G data speeds which will allow you download movies and files at speeds that will make your home broadband look decidedly sluggish.

Other extras tucked inside these devices include a new Magsafe charger, which makes refilling the iPhone faster and more efficient, plus there’s an upgrade to the camera which will help boost photography in low light.

One final upgrade, which will be welcomed by millions of iPhone fans, is a tough Ceramic Shield screen which Apple says is four times stronger than before.

The iPhone 12 starts from £799 and with the Pro costing £999. However, as per usual, all the big networks are offering the iPhone 12 on contract and here’s some of the best deals available right now.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro best deal (Image: APPLE)

THREE MOBILE: Three is offering half-price data for the first six months of the contract. That means you can get an iPhone 12 for just £31.50 per month (for the first six months) and an iPhone 12 Pro will only cost you £36 per month.

It is worth noting that after this initial period, things increase to over £60 per month for the rest of the 24-month contract so make sure you’re happy to pay this higher price before signing up to the half-price deal.

EE:  EE is offering a range of deals including the new iPhone 12 on its Full Works plan. This bundle includes uncapped and unlimited mobile data plus access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for a fixed price.

The iPhone 12 5G 64GB is available from EE for £77 per month, plus £30 upfront fee on the Full Works.

If it’s the iPhone 12 Pro 5G you want then the 128GB model is available from EE for £87 per month, plus £30 upfront fee on the Full Works option.

Apple iPhone 12 release (Image: APPLE)

SKY MOBILE: Sky is offering a number of incentives for customers who buy the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro including free 5G for those on Sky’s VIP programme.

There’s also a free 10GB data boost plus £30 off Apple AirPods and double data on all plans. Existing customers can also get up to £50 off by exchanging spare data from their Sky Piggybank.

VIRGIN MEDIA:  Virgin Media’s iPhone contracts start from £33 a month for the iPhone 12 and £39 a month for the iPhone 12 Pro.

Customers who purchase a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro with a Freestyle contract will be upgraded to 5G for free once Virgin Media’s 5G services are available. The firm is also offering AirPods for an extra £1 per month on your contract.

O2: O2 has plans starting from £41.37 for the iPhone 12 and £48.10 for the Pro. All of these deals include 6 months free Disney+.

VODAFONE: Vodafone is offering something new via its trade-in programme. Those who own an iPhone X, XS, XS MAX or XR can hand it over to the mobile network in return for money off their monthly bill.

In fact, there’s up to £15 per month off new contracts meaning you can own an iPhone 12 on Vodafone’s Unlimited Max plan, which includes fast 5G speeds, for £50 per month.

APPLE:  Along with all of the UK’s major networks expected to feature enticing deals to buy one of these phones, Apple has also launched some helpful incentives to make things more affordable.

If you have an older iPhone you can trade it in and receive up to £230 off the price of a new handset and there’s also the option to pay for the device over two years interest-free. This means the entry-level iPhone 12 model can be yours for £33.29 per month. This doesn’t include any data, texts or minutes but it does mean you can buy a cheap SIM-only deal or pop your current SIM inside this new phone.

