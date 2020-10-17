Get an iPhone 12 half price plus all the best deals on Apple's new smartphones revealed

THREE MOBILE: Three is offering half-price data for the first six months of the contract. That means you can get an iPhone 12 for just £31.50 per month (for the first six months) and an iPhone 12 Pro will only cost you £36 per month.

It is worth noting that after this initial period, things increase to over £60 per month for the rest of the 24-month contract so make sure you’re happy to pay this higher price before signing up to the half-price deal.

EE: EE is offering a range of deals including the new iPhone 12 on its Full Works plan. This bundle includes uncapped and unlimited mobile data plus access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for a fixed price.

The iPhone 12 5G 64GB is available from EE for £77 per month, plus £30 upfront fee on the Full Works.

If it’s the iPhone 12 Pro 5G you want then the 128GB model is available from EE for £87 per month, plus £30 upfront fee on the Full Works option.