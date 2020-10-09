Home Entertainment ‘Ghost Island’ Phuket hunkers down
Entertainment

‘Ghost Island’ Phuket hunkers down

0

PHUKET’s go-go dancers sit playing on their phones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reels from the ravages of the pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon.

Swimming pools are empty, chairs are stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches are so quiet they are even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest.

Last year, more than nine million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second most popular destination after Bangkok.

Today, nearly all the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town”, says local tycoon Preechawut Keesin, who owns five nightclubs and around 600 hotel rooms.

Thailand has so far remained relatively unscathed from the global outbreak with around 3,600 confirmed cases and just a few dozen deaths.

But the kingdom’s decision to concentrate on beating the virus has dealt a brutal blow to the economy, which is expected to contract 7-9 percent this year and leave millions unemployed.

“My boss wants to help the staff keep their jobs, but I don’t think we can survive after the end of the year,“ sighs Jantima Tongsrijern, manager of Pum Pui bar.

Worse than tsunami

- Advertisement -

In normal times, 80 percent of the island’s profits come from tourism, a sector that employs more than 300,000 people.

Tens of thousands of those who have lost their jobs have returned to their home provinces.

Life is hard for those sticking it out.

Some have accepted huge pay cuts, while others have little choice but to join the long lines at the food distribution centres or scrape together an income where they can.

Bar owner Orathai Sidel says she used to make 100,000 baht (US$ 3,200) a month in high season.

With her business a victim of the pandemic, she now sells desserts from a streetside cart, making just $ 3 a day to try to cover her children’s school fees.

“We’re just fighting to survive,“ says fellow street vendor Poi, fired in June from the restaurant where she used to work.

Phuket has been due to welcome Thailand’s first foreign tourists since April in a cautious experiment by the kingdom, but their arrival keeps being pushed back.

And the two-week compulsory quarantine and high price tag –several thousand dollars a person – will mean this is a niche market.

- Advertisement -

“We will have to focus on developing local customers and individual travellers rather than mass tourism,“ says Preechawut Keesin.

Before the pandemic, domestic holidaymakers only made up 30 percent of visitors to Phuket, prompting the local tourism industry to rethink its business model.

Trial packages are already being offered to domestic tourists for as low as $ 30 for two nights, flights included from Bangkok — but the rock-bottom prices mean hotels will likely not even recover their costs.

“We don’t expect a return to normal for three years,“ forecasts Kongsak Khoopongsakorn.

“The situation is much worse than after the tsunami in 2004.” – AFP

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCall of Duty: Warzone players get private matches working before they officially launch
Next articleCould your postcode be affecting your hair health? Steps to follow for healthy hair

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

The new frontier

0
SUCCESSFUL 24-year-old Malaysian model Nia Atasha is taking her first steps into the acting world. She recently completed shooting her first role for the...
Read more
Entertainment

Good enough to eat

0
The quirky creations of Penang-born designer Jeslyn Ooi will make any person smile, especially if they are foodies. She explained: “The colourful diversity of...
Read more
Entertainment

Royal ballet leaps out of lockdown

0
The Royal Ballet, Britain’s largest ballet company, leaps back into action on Oct 9 after seven months of COVID-19 gloom with an extravaganza that...
Read more
Entertainment

Poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize

0
AMERICAN poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Literature Prize on Oct 8, an unexpected choice known for themes of childhood and family life...
Read more
Entertainment

Crowning indie champions

0
Penawar was crowned as the champion of Anugerah Lagu Indie (ALI2020) during the final stage that was screened from Spacerubix, Puchong on Oct 2....
Read more
Entertainment

Avengers Endgame: THIS major MCU superhero CONFIRMED for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3

0
Next year, Marvel fans are getting four MCU movies for the first time ever. They are Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

UK economic growth slows despite restaurant boost

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

Sarah Harding 'moves in with mum' amid breast cancer battle 'Been her absolute rock'

Celebrity 0
"I am completely devastated, it's been really, really tough, but speaking to her a lot helps and keeping that contact," she expressed to the...
Read more

Could your postcode be affecting your hair health? Steps to follow for healthy hair

Health 0
In the UK, around 60 percent of water supplies are hard. In combination, air pollution, UV exposure and hard water can cause long-term damage...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: