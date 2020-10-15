Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 start time, FREE Legends mode, New Game+, early patch notes

Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 is launching this week, with a start time confirmed for the major download from Sucker Punch. The huge new Ghost of Tsushima update – which brings with it the free Legends DLC and New Game+ – has a confirmed release date of Friday October 16. The start time for the rollout of Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 download is 8am pacific time (4pm BST), with the download expected to be available worldwide by 9am pacific time (5pm BST).

Announcing the Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 start time the official Sucker Punch Twitter said: “#GhostOfTsushima version 1.1 will begin rolling out Friday October 16 at 8:00AM Pacific Time. We expect it to be available worldwide by 9:00AM Pacific Time.”

The Ghost of Tsushima makers added: “Once version 1.1 is installed, if you speak to Gyozen or select Legends from the menu, you’ll be redirected to the PlayStation Store to download a free unlock in order to play online.”

Earlier this month Darren Bridges, the Senior Game Designer at Sucker Punch Productions, outlined what to expect from the inbound Ghost of Tsushima update.

In a blog post Bridges detailed what is coming in the download which includes New Game+ for the single-player campaign and Ghost of Tsushima Legends – a “brand-new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology”.

The Ghost of Tsushima Legends DLC is a free new multiplayer mode where players can step into the shoes of one of four different characters classes – Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends will require a PS Plus membership to play online. In case you’re wondering, here’s what to expect from Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1…