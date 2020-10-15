Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 start time, FREE Legends mode, New Game+, early patch notes

Home Gaming Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 start time, FREE Legends mode, New Game+,...
Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 is launching this week, with a start time confirmed for the major download from Sucker Punch. The huge new Ghost of Tsushima update – which brings with it the free Legends DLC and New Game+ – has a confirmed release date of Friday October 16. The start time for the rollout of Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 download is 8am pacific time (4pm BST), with the download expected to be available worldwide by 9am pacific time (5pm BST).

Announcing the Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 start time the official Sucker Punch Twitter said: “#GhostOfTsushima version 1.1 will begin rolling out Friday October 16 at 8:00AM Pacific Time. We expect it to be available worldwide by 9:00AM Pacific Time.”

The Ghost of Tsushima makers added: “Once version 1.1 is installed, if you speak to Gyozen or select Legends from the menu, you’ll be redirected to the PlayStation Store to download a free unlock in order to play online.”

Earlier this month Darren Bridges, the Senior Game Designer at Sucker Punch Productions, outlined what to expect from the inbound Ghost of Tsushima update.

In a blog post Bridges detailed what is coming in the download which includes New Game+ for the single-player campaign and Ghost of Tsushima Legends – a “brand-new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology”.

The Ghost of Tsushima Legends DLC is a free new multiplayer mode where players can step into the shoes of one of four different characters classes – Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends will require a PS Plus membership to play online. In case you’re wondering, here’s what to expect from Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1…

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA UPDATE 1.1 EARLY PATCH NOTES – LEGENDS

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a brand new, online cooperative multiplayer experience that will be a free update for all Ghost of Tsushima owners. A classic element of some of our favorite samurai films is warriors standing together, ready to fight as a team. In Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you can fight side-by-side with your friends, which is such an important part of fulfilling that samurai fantasy in a whole new way. We’re so excited to hear from everyone who teams up with their friends and jumps in.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends features two-player story missions and four-player survival missions, as well as a Raid that we’ll release in the weeks following launch. After you’ve downloaded version 1.1 of Ghost of Tsushima, you can visit the PlayStation Store from your PS4 to download a free unlock for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which will allow you to play.

Keep in mind that an internet connection and an active PlayStation Plus subscription will be required to play with other players.

Once you have version 1.1, you’ll notice a new character at various towns and locations in Tsushima… Gyozen the Storyteller! He’s heard the rumors about the Ghost of Tsushima, but he has a different perspective about what’s actually happening in his homeland. Gyozen is the author and gatekeeper of the stories you’ll find in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, and when you talk to him, he’ll be happy to share one of his transportative stories about the “Ghosts.”

Speaking to Gyozen will give you access to the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends lobby, but you can also get there directly from the title menu or the pause menu… or by accepting a PSN invitation from a friend!

