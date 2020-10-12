Home Gaming Ghost of Tsushima will reach 60fps with PS5's Game Boost
Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima will reach 60fps with PS5's Game Boost

0

“And while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5!”

Samurai action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima will reportedly use the PS5’s Game Boost function to boost its performance up to 60 frames per second (fps).

In a tweet shared by developer Sucker Punch, the team also confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima will be playable on PS5 “on day one via backward compatibility” as well as be able to transfer your save from PS4 “to pick up where you left off”.

“PS5 owners playing with Game Boost will see an extra option to allow frame rates up to 60FPS, and while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5!” a second tweet added.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

ICYMI, an upcoming update to Ghost of Tsushima is due to roll out on Friday, 16th October, and introduces New Game+, co-op multiplayer, and more.

Ghost of Tsushima’s Version 1.1 update is free for all players and leads with an online cooperative multiplayer experience known as Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. Once unlocked via the PlayStation Store, players can access Legends’ story missions (designed for two players), as well as four-player survival missions. Sucker Punch says a three-part Raid for four players is also on the way, and is expected in the weeks following 1.1’s release.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

