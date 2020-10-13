Home Weird Ghostly face in abandoned castle ruins leaves internet spooked and stumped
Ghostly face in abandoned castle ruins leaves internet spooked and stumped

Bone-chilling images of a ghostly face staring out from historic ruins in Scotland have stunned the internet.

The photos were taken at Douglas Park in Largs, North Ayrshire, and have attracted a recent surge of interest after being shared online.

The remarkable clarity of the face left some viewers in disbelief with many suspecting that a double exposure could account for the spooky image.

But the photographer pointed out that the leaves would likely have moved between exposures and blurred, and he even provided a negative of the photograph which also showed the face.

One viewer said: “Well I’ll give credit, my photographer friend, I’m having trouble debunking this one.”

This spooky image taken at Douglas Park in North Ayrshire, Scotland, has got tongues wagging on the internet

Another added: “Most compelling evidence I’ve seen in a while. Great catch!”

The photographer, who asked to remain anonymous, took the photo in 2016 but waited a few years to share the images.

He said: “At the time of taking the picture I didn’t feel anything out of the ordinary, nothing weird.

“When I develop a film, I always scan it. It makes it easier to determine the quality of the photo and which is worthy of being made into a print using the enlarger.

Viewers of the image could not come up with an explanation for the mirage

“The face was pretty obvious on the scan.

“I felt happy that I captured something that looks like this – something I find interesting to look at – and later a bit proud to have something to show people who like mysteries.”

However. despite the excitement surrounding the images, the photographer – who has since moved back to his native Czech Republic from Scotland – remains sceptical.

The snapper added: “I honestly don’t think, even after looking at it through a microscope, that there is enough detail to make up specific facial features.

“Of course it is possible to speculate, but the human brain makes us see familiar features everywhere, especially when we look at it long enough.

“Some people even say they see other faces there, not just the one. I don’t see other ones, but some say they do.

“As a general rule, I don’t like the term ‘paranormal’. If it exists, it is normal.

“In the case of ghosts, I don’t know if they exist. I would like to encourage people to come up with their own theories.”

