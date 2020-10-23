Home Gaming Ghostrunner Launches October 27 on Xbox One with Smart Delivery Support for...
Gaming

Ghostrunner Launches October 27 on Xbox One with Smart Delivery Support for Xbox Series X|S in 2021

0

By

Stephen Takowsky, Brand Community Manager, Ghostrunner

Get ready! Owners of the Xbox One version of Ghostrunner will receive a free upgrade to the next-generation version on Xbox Series X|S when it releases in 2021 thanks to Smart Delivery! Pre-order today on Xbox One before Tuesday, October 27 to take advantage of limited-time discounts and exclusive swords!

Ghostrunner is a game all about movement. Yes, it has a great story too, hitting those classic cyberpunk themes of corruption, power, and technologies gone rogue, but its moment-by-moment mechanics are somewhere between the insta-kill ultraviolence of Hotline Miami and the breathtaking free-flowing movement of Dishonored.

There are many fun ways you can traverse Ghostrunner’s fallen setting of Dharma Tower, and we’re going to chat about some of our favourites.

Ghostrunner

Wall-running

It sounds terrifying in real life, and in games it’s the kind of parkour stuff that can cause endless finger cramps if poorly implemented. You’re going to spend a hell of a lot of time running along walls in Ghostrunner, and it’s just as fun but not as hard as it sounds.

You can run along almost any flat vertical surface in Ghostrunner. Just jump at the wall and you’re off. In a game where you die in a single-shot, walls are a great way to keep moving, baffle your enemies, and get the jump on them. There’s an extra layer of fun where you can leap straight from one wall to the next, continuing your seamless sprint.

- Advertisement -

Dash

The next fundamental to being a great Ghostrunner is the dash – a lightning-fast move in any direction that gets you out of harm’s way. But this move, which we’ve seen executed so well in top shooters like Doom and Shadow Warrior, has a couple of extra hooks here.

Quickly pressing the Dash button will instantaneously move you in whichever direction you like, but if you hold the button instead, then time slows down for several seconds. During this time, you can slowly glide in a single direction, evading bullets or obstacles coming your way. Then when you let go of the button you dash forward from your new position, catching enemies completely off-guard.

Add to that the fact that you can get an upgrade that lets you double-dash, and the possibilities for lethality are endless.

Ghostrunner

Blink

A move that will be familiar to fans of another legendary first-person game, Dishonored. The Blink ability slows down time for a moment, letting you line up a distant enemy in your sights, then hit the attack button to instantly appear in front of them and quite literally slice them in half.

Again, it’s the layers that make this especially effective. Position yourself so that two or three enemies are directly one behind the other, target the far one with Blink, and you’ll cut through every enemy between you and your target, making for gloriously gory insta-kill combos.

Grappling Hook

- Advertisement -

This one probably needs no introduction, but when you combine it with the arsenal of agility-based abilities you’ve seen already, it turns gravity into a non-entity for the Ghostrunner.

The Grappling Hook can be used from the ground or in mid-air, letting you leap vast distances. With fast enough reflexes, you can get out of many a death fall by looking around for those precious grappling points then swinging yourself to safety. Enemies can forget about hitting you when you’re in full swing, and it’s incredibly satisfying to slide down a slope, duck under a pipe, before leaping with full momentum off a ledge and grapple-hooking away from the abyss.

Ghostrunner

The Cybervoid

Yes, everything we mentioned turns you into something of a dystopian cyberpunk Spider-man, but with the Cybervoid you have a whole extra dimension to traverse. This stunning cyber-dimension is only accessible to the Ghostrunners of Dharma Tower and is where you learn new abilities courtesy of a mysterious AI known as the Architect.

It’s a weird space of shifting geometries, psychedelic cyberscapes and strange puzzles that help your Ghostrunner rediscover his skills and identity, and really hits home the sense that whatever you are in this broken world, it’s a little more than human.

If you’re ready to leap, slice and slide through the spaces and cyberspaces of Ghostrunner, then pre-order Ghostrunner today on the Microsoft Store for Xbox. Your purchase of Ghostrunner on Xbox One allows you to upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version at no extra cost thanks to Smart Delivery.

Ghostrunner Pre-Order
Xbox Live

Ghostrunner Pre-Order

505 Games & All in! Games

$ 29.99 $ 26.99
Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge. The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction. As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you’re always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly. Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. It tells the story of a world that has already ended and its inhabitants who fight to survive. Pre-order the game now to get 2 exclusive katana swords and 10% OFF on the hottest game of the year.
- Advertisement -
Previous articlePS Plus November 2020 free PS4 games: Good news for fans awaiting PlayStation Plus reveal
Next articleFreddie Mercury partner: Did Freddie leave Jim Hutton anything in his will?

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

PS Plus November 2020 free PS4 games: Good news for fans awaiting PlayStation Plus reveal

0
ByGood news if you're a PS Plus subscriber, because Sony is about to reveal the free PS4 games for November 2020. In addition to online multiplayer access, exclusive discounts and...
Read more
Gaming

How to sign up for Dreamhack’s first Duo event

0
Bymichael_hindi@tracker.gg (Michael Hindi) Dreamhack partnered up with Fortnite at the beginning of this year to bring monthly Open events. They just announced the November circuit...
Read more
Gaming

It's Rambo versus Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11

0
ByStick your neck out.NetherRealm has shown off Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11. The video below shows off the 80s action movie character fighting against a raft...
Read more
Gaming

There are official Assassin's Creed Valhalla shoes

0
ByFit for a Viking.When I heard there was going to be official Assassin's Creed Valhalla shoes, I began thinking of thick snow boots, something sturdy...
Read more
Gaming

GTA 5 Halloween update: Peyote locations return to GTA Online

0
ByWhile there are no zombies to slay in Grand Theft Auto this week, gamers can experience the game in a weird new way. We say,...
Read more
Gaming

Here's a first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie

0
ByAs hard as it is to believe, the long-in-the-works Uncharted movie is, after almost a decade in pre-production and seven directors later, finally go;...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Is ‘Packing Heat’ In Super Tight Pants As Fans Notice Big ‘Shadow’

Celebrity 0
Bybshilliday Kelly Ripa is no stranger to showing off photos of sexy husband Mark Consuelos. She shared a throwback Halloween costume snapshot where fans were...
Read more

How the Venus Flytrap ‘Remembers’ When It Captures Prey

Science 0
ByJennifer Ouellette, Ars Technica Scientists are continuing to tease out the mechanisms by which the Venus flytrap can tell when it has captured a tasty...
Read more

Freddie Mercury partner: Did Freddie leave Jim Hutton anything in his will?

Entertainment 0
ByIn the end, Freddie gave his home, recording royalties and most of his wealth to Mary, with the remainder going to his parents and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress