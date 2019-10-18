Gibraltar election: What will happen to Gibraltar after Brexit?

Gibralatr’s GSLP Liberals will continue to govern Gibraltar for another four years after winning the General Election. The party swept to victory, securing 52.5 percent of the vote. Rivals GSD gained 25.6 percent of the vote, while Together Gibraltar secured 20.5 percent.

Gibraltar’s Parliament consists of 17 seats, with nine seats needed for a working majority.

The GSLP Liberals have now won their third consecutive term in government.

The 34,000 residents of Gibraltar voted overwhelmingly against leaving the EU, with the region heavily dependent on access to the EU market.

GSLP leader Fabian Picardo and Gibraltar’s Chief Minister will now be at the forefront of the UK’s departure from the EU.

READ MORE: Theresa May vs Boris Johnson’s deal: The six main differences