Home World Girl 'raped for 2 years' gives birth – before she and baby...
World

Girl 'raped for 2 years' gives birth – before she and baby test positive for HIV

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped for nearly two years gave birth to a baby girl – before both of them tested positive for HIV.

Gulo Santosh Gupta, a friend of the child’s uncle and 22-year-old textile unit worker, has been arrested for the horrifying crime in the city of Surat in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Her dad launched a complaint with police on Tuesday, October 20.

Before lockdown, the girl’s mum went to stay in their native village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the Times of India reports.

However, the teenager – employed at a physiotherapy centre – stayed with her dad.

Repeated demonstrations have taken place in India in protest at sexual violence

She gave birth this week, and tests found both she and the child had HIV.

A police officer said: “Since the girl’s mother was not around, her father could not make out the pregnancy earlier.

“It was a month ago, the father realised that she could be pregnant but did not report it to the police earlier.”

Repeated demonstrations have taken place in India in protest at sexual violence against women.

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in the country in 2018, according to government data

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in the country in 2018, according to government data released in January.

Earlier this month, a woman accused of murder claimed she was gang raped by five police officers while in custody.

The 20-year-old alleges the attacks took place over a period of 10 days in May this year in the town of Mangawan, Madhya Pradesh, India.

She made the claims when a district judge and a team of lawyers arrived at the prison on October 10.

The district judge has since ordered an inquiry, the Times of India reported.

The woman claims she was raped by the sub-divisional police officer, the police station in-charge, and three constables.

Officers say she was arrested on May 12, five days after a woman called Sudha Verma was murdered.

