Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates out of race with Covid-19

Simon Yates was in 21st position, nearly four minutes behin leader Joao Almeida

Britain’s Simon Yates is out of the Giro d’Italia after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Tirreno-Adriatico champion will not start Saturday’s eighth stage of the Grand Tour.

Yates, 28, was tested after he “developed very mild symptoms” following Friday’s seventh stage, his Mitchelton-Scott team said.

Team staff and riders have also received rapid tests and been cleared to continue racing.

Yates, however, will remain under quarantine “where the team can offer its best possible care”, Mitchelton-Scott added.

“Simon’s health remains our main concern and, thankfully, his symptoms remain very mild and he is otherwise in good health,” said team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi.

Yates was in 21st position in the race, three minutes 52 seconds behind the leader, Joao Almeida of Portugal.

Analysis

Matt Warwick, BBC Sport

Victory at the Giro d’Italia was supposed to be a shoo-in for a British rider. Coming into the race Yates’ form seemed slightly better than Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers.

From a sporting perspective, it’s an absolute disaster for this close-knit Australian team Mitchelton-Scott whose main objective this year was to win the Giro. And while Yates’ symptoms are said to be mild, he is the first rider to contract coronavirus during a Grand Tour.

For organisers of the Giro, RCS, this is an unwanted milestone and a warning. They took a similar approach to Tour de France organisers ASO – testing riders and staff before the race and on rest days. But, while the Tour was seen as a success, this is proof the ‘bubble’ is not impermeable – and that Covid-19 has made it into the peloton.

As Yates’ team boss Matt White said himself before the start of this hastily rearranged road cycling season: “You have to have your head in the clouds if you think we’ll cruise though this next three-and-a-half-month period scot-free.”

