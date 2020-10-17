Home Celebrity Giuliana Rancic: My Family Got Through COVID-19 After Testing Positive
Celebrity

Giuliana Rancic: My Family Got Through COVID-19 After Testing Positive

0

Mariah Cooper

Feeling healthy. Giuliana Rancic and her family have made a full recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 in September.

The entertainment reporter, 46, shared the news on Friday, October 16, via her Instagram post about Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A fan commented asking how she was feeling since her COVID diagnosis and she replied, “We are through it and all better now. Thank you for asking. We appreciate it.”

Instagram

The Giuliana & Bill alum revealed in September that she would no longer host the 2020 Emmy Awards because she tested positive for coronavirus.

“As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly but unfortunately, this year is just so different,” she explained in a video posted via Instagram. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

Giuliana Rancic attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rancic added that she was “doing well” but announced her husband, Bill Rancic, and their son Duke, 8, also tested positive for the virus.

“My husband, Bill, and our son also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that,” she said. “But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

Bill, 49, detailed his family’s battle with coronavirus during his October 8 appearance on The Doctors. The RPM restauranteur said he got tested after a friend they were quarantining with contracted the virus.

Giuliana Rancic with husband Bill and son Edward Duke. Courtesy of Giuliana Rancic/Instagram

“Shockingly me, Giuliana and our son Duke, we all tested positive, needless to say we were rather shocked because we were all so cautious wiping every package down,” Bill explained. “We got it while we were in seclusion which tells you anyone can get it … this is not a joke.”

- Advertisement -

Bill said he suffered from “some respiratory symptoms” and a “little bit of body aches” but Giuliana — who has a history of breast cancer — had mild symptoms. “Fortunately her symptoms were less than mine and she’s strong as a bull — so knock on wood, thank God, that everything is okay,” he said.

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWill Nick Saban coach Alabama vs. Georgia despite COVID-19 positive test?

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Nick Jonas Shows Off His Intense Upper Body & Core Workout Routine To Stay In Shape — Watch

0
Emily Selleck Nothing can stop Nick Jonas from working out, not even a global pandemic. The ‘Jonas Brothers’ singer shared a new clip of himself...
Read more
Celebrity

Scott Disick Steps Out for Date Night With Model Megan Blake Irwin

0
Mariah Cooper Night on the town. Scott Disick stepped out with model Megan Blake Irwin following his split from girlfriend of three years Sofia Richie.The...
Read more
Celebrity

Mena Suvari Is Pregnant! Actress, 41, Expecting First Child: 'All I Ever Wanted for Years'

0
Mena Suvari Pregnant, Expecting Baby Boy | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageMena Suvari Is Pregnant! Actress, 41, Expecting First Child:...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebecca Adlington addresses moment with Queen at Buckingham Palace: 'Why am I here?' 

0
Rebecca Adlington, 31, has revealed that she was “terrified” about meeting the Queen when setting foot into Buckingham Palace 11 years ago to be awarded an OBE. The Olympic gold...
Read more
Celebrity

Gogglebox star Mary Killen admits show 'saved her marriage' with husband Giles Wood

0
Mary explained: “Giles and I were like ships that pass in the night; I got up early, he went to bed late and we...
Read more
Celebrity

This Pleated Fall Skirt Comes Complete With Functional Pockets

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We love to wear skirts all year...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Giuliana Rancic: My Family Got Through COVID-19 After Testing Positive

Celebrity 0
Mariah Cooper Feeling healthy. Giuliana Rancic and her family have made a full recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 in September.The entertainment reporter, 46, shared...
Read more

Will Nick Saban coach Alabama vs. Georgia despite COVID-19 positive test?

Sports 0
Zac Al-Khateeb The biggest storyline ahead of No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia's massive game on Saturday has little to do with what happens...
Read more

What Democrats, and Everyone Else, Are Getting Wrong About Latino Voters

US 0
Tara Palmeri In surveys, polls and other research, Voto Latino has crafted a snapshot of America’s big, diverse Latino community that might contain some surprises...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: