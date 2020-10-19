Home Tv & Radio GMB fans baffled as Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid missing from ITV...
GMB fans baffled as Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid missing from ITV show

staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon)

Good Morning Britain fans were surprised to switch on their tellies at the crack of dawn on Monday to see Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh presenting the news show.

Usual Monday hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were nowhere to be seen on the ITV breakfast show, much to certain viewers’ concern.

Ranvir and Kate – joined by Sean Fletcher – chatted about rising Covid rates, while meteorologist Laura Tobin presented weather reports and Andi Peters took over the competition segments.

Watching from home, viewers couldn’t help but wonder about Piers and Susanna’s absence, as they took to Twitter to debate their replacement.

One user said: “Wheres Piers & Suzanna???”

Piers and Susanna are enjoying two weeks off work as the half-term looms

“Where’s Piers ?? got up early to watch,” added another.

While a third wrote: “Where is @piersmorgan?”

And a fourth chimed: “@GMB where is @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 totally threw my morning.”

However, it transpires the presenting duo have two weeks off in light of the half-term break, enjoying a holiday in the middle of their hectic schedule.

Speaking on last week’s show, Piers said: “We’ve got half term off, really exciting, I’m going to move from the sofa downstairs to upstairs for my holiday.”

Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh replaced Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Monday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain

Susanna then added: “You get a two-week circuit breaker from us.”

Fellow morning news presenter Dan Walker, who hosts their rival show BBC Breakfast, is similarly enjoying some time off.

Meanwhile, This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are also taking a week off work, kicking back for a well-deserved five-day break.

Instead, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be taking their place in the ITV studios, entertaining viewers with everything from Spin to Win prize-givings to creative cooking segments.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays at 6am on ITV

