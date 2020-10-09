Home Tv & Radio GMB fans left concerned for Kate Garraway's arm after awkward technical glitch
Tv & Radio

GMB fans left concerned for Kate Garraway's arm after awkward technical glitch

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Sophie Blackman)

Kate Garraway suffered a technical glitch on Good Morning Britain today which led fans asking if she’d been in an accident.

The 53-year-old host was joined by her co-host Ben Shepard this morning as they read out the day’s news mostly surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking a break from the doom and gloom, the pair embarked on a conversation about what shoes Kate gardens in to bring some light to the ITV studio in London.

Kicking off the chat, Kate said: “We’re getting a lot of reaction to Clogs this morning.”

She joked: “Gardening clogs are the way forward,” as Ben burst out laughing.

GMB fans were left concerned for Kate Garraway today

Reading out a tweet from a viewer, Kate said: “Claire says, ‘I’m young, I’m cool, I watch gardening shows and love gardening and I love clogs. They’re the only way forward’.”

Kate continued as she scrolled on the tablet looking for viewers’ tweets: “I mean, they’re flooding in.”

Ben replied: “What have we done. There is going to be Kate Garraway as the face of clogs.”

- Advertisement -

It was then that viewers spotted a technical glitch which bizarrely cut off Kate’s hand as she sat in the studio in London.

There was an awkward technical glitch on GMB

One viewer who spotted it took a photo and uploaded it to Twitter where other fans confessed they had spotted it too.

Alongside the photo of Kate missing her hand, they tweeted: “Has Kate been in an accident? #GMB.”

One replied: “Now that’s creepy!”

Another said: “Where’s Kate’s hand gone?”

This is a live TV story and is constantly being updated.

Please refresh the page regularly to get the latest TV updates.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAnthony Joshua’s son JJ, 5, boxes mate as heavyweight’s pal predicts big future
Next articleKendall Jenner Blows Up on Kylie and Corey Gamble During Family Trip

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Hollyoaks fans rejoice as Warren 'brutally murders' child abuser Cormac

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Dan Laurie) Hollyoaks bad boy Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) finally got the ultimate revenge on his child abuser Cormac Ranger (James Gaddas) on Thursday. Earlier...
Read more
Tv & Radio

EastEnders fans raging over medical 'plot hole' in Chantelle's autopsy report

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Dan Laurie) Albert Square residents said their final goodbye to Chantelle Atkins on Thursday as EastEnders aired her funeral. Chantelle's loved ones gathered to pay...
Read more
Tv & Radio

BGT's Nabil Abdulrashid accused of 'bullying and homophobia' by former co-star

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Peter Dyke) Britain's Got Talent finalist Nabil Abdulrashid has been branded "a bully and a homophobe". The comedian – who is judge Alesha Dixon's golden...
Read more
Tv & Radio

All The Masked Singer Season 4 Reveals So Far

0
The Gremlin The Gremlin was the second masked celebrity to go from The Masked Singer Season 4 and the first of Group B, also comprised...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Big Brother All-Stars' Tyler Crispen Reveals His Touching Reason For Joining The Franchise

0
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother All-Stars episode that aired on Wednesday, October 7. Read at your own risk! Big Brother All-Stars...
Read more
Tv & Radio

What The Witcher's New Season 2 Images Tell Us About Henry Cavill's Geralt And More

0
As a quick refresher, The Witcher ended Season 1 with Geralt and Ciri finally meeting after spending eight episodes slowly but surely making their...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

UK economic growth slows despite restaurant boost

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

Sarah Harding 'moves in with mum' amid breast cancer battle 'Been her absolute rock'

Celebrity 0
"I am completely devastated, it's been really, really tough, but speaking to her a lot helps and keeping that contact," she expressed to the...
Read more

Could your postcode be affecting your hair health? Steps to follow for healthy hair

Health 0
In the UK, around 60 percent of water supplies are hard. In combination, air pollution, UV exposure and hard water can cause long-term damage...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: