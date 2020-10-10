Godfall – What are Valorplates? How do Valorplates work in Godfall?

Godfall release date is fast approaching, with the loot-slasher from Counterplay Games and Gearbox launching in November. Godfall is one of the biggest PS5 launch titles, and will be available on day one when the PlayStation 5 hits shelves in the US and Japan on November 12 and in the UK when the next-gen console arrives on November 19. Godfall is trying to create its own unique genre – loot-slashers – which blends the joy of collecting gear that you’d fine in a game like Borderlands with the thrill of fast-paced sword combat seen in titles such as Bloodborne.

But this new style of gameplay isn’t the only unique thing about Godfall, as it will be boasting an exciting take on the armour system – Valorplates.

For those not in the know, Valorplates are Godfall’s equivalent to classes – with each one representing a different type of god that’s unique to the game’s world.

Players can switch between different character types by equipping a specific Valorplate, and unlike other loot games this gear won’t be unlocked by finishing missions or beating enemies.

Valorplates become available to players through gameplay, and come as a single piece of armour instead of being broken down into individual collectible parts.