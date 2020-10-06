Gogglebox jobs in real life: What do the cast of Gogglebox do for a living?

What do the cast of Gogglebox do for a living?

The Malone family are one of the longest-serving family on the series having first joined the show back in 2014.

Mother of the family Julie is a former receptionist whereas her husband Tom senior is a lorry driver.

Their sons Tom Jr and Shaun have gone on to pursue careers within the spotlight.

READ MORE

Gogglebox Malone family: Who are secret brother and sister?