Gogglebox jobs in real life: What do the cast of Gogglebox do for a living?

What do the cast of Gogglebox do for a living?

The Malone family are one of the longest-serving family on the series having first joined the show back in 2014.

Mother of the family Julie is a former receptionist whereas her husband Tom senior is a lorry driver.

Their sons Tom Jr and Shaun have gone on to pursue careers within the spotlight.

Gogglebox Malone family: Who are secret brother and sister?

Tom Jr is a choreographer for Studio 5 and during his career has worked with celebrities such as Rita Ora and Wiley.

He also was a member of Dance Crew Ruff Diamond who reached the final of Got to Dance in 2013.

Shaun previously appeared in Billy Elliot in the West End but now said to be a coach for Man United’s under-16s football team.

The Siddiquis family, which includes father Sid and sons Baasit and Umar, have been a part of the show since it began.

Ellie is a hairdresser and has previously been seen on the show rocking different hair colours.

Sister Izzi welcomed daughter Bessie Rose back in February. However, away from her family life, Izzi is said to work as a nail technician.

Giles and Mary have become well known on the show for their nickname ‘nutty’ which they often use to refer to each other.

Away from the show, Giles is an artist while Mary is a journalist, with the writer having previously written of her Gogglebox experience in her collum for the Spectator.

She wrote: “The public’s reaction is entirely benign. People approach me, their faces wreathed in smiles. ‘You’re Mary from Gogglebox, aren’t you? I just want to say – your husband makes us laugh’.”

Pete and Sophie have been on the show three years since joining in 2017 and having become known for their mug collection.

Pete is said to have a job in insurance whereas sister Sophie works as a window dresser.

It is not known what best friends Lee and Jenny work as away from the show.

However, it is known that Jenny was previously a landlady as it was how she and Lee first hit it off as friends after Lee became a regular at her pub The Crown Inn.

Gogglebox will continue on Friday on Channel 4 at 9pm.

