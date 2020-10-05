Home Tv & Radio Gogglebox Pete jokes he's 'sexy' after being cruelly trolled over girlfriend
Gogglebox Pete jokes he's 'sexy' after being cruelly trolled over girlfriend

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford took to her Instagram page to share a cheeky video clip of brother and Channel 4 co-star Pete after his online drama.

Pete, 26, hit headlines this weekend as he was cruelly trolled online as he shared a photo with his gorgeous girlfriend on Instagram.

Although she didn’t mention the trolling, Sophie, 24, appeared to lighten the mood as she shared a video clip of Pete’s face on bodies of the Spice Girls from their music video for Say You’ll Be There.

Captioning the cheeky post, Sophie wrote: “Pedro spice @sandifordpete.”

Lapping up the joke, Pete replied: “Just when everyone thought I couldn’t be sexier!”

Pete’s sister Sophie shared a hilarious clip of him online

Also commenting on the post was fellow Gogglebox star Ellie Warner, who wrote: “Best one yet.”

Fans were also loving it, as one wrote: “Omg that’s brilliant.”

Another added: “Love this,” as a third chimed in: “Top of my wanna be best friends list.”

Pete was cruelly told by fans he was “punching” as he shared a photo of his stunning girlfriend Paige Yeomans on Instagram for the first time on Saturday (October 3).

The clip saw Pete’s face on the bodies of the Spice Girls

The TV star has been dating Paige for over a year, however this is the first time he’s shared a snap of her.

Pete was seen beaming from ear-to-ear as he cuddled up to the stunning brunette.

Addressing his 159,000 followers, Pete wrote: “My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend.”

Pete was cruelly trolled as he shared this snap of his gorgeous girlfriend

He then added: “This was taken last year FYI.”

One follower exclaimed: “Jesus christ, batting well above there lad.”

A second simply added: “Punching!!”

As a third harshly remarked: “The benefits of being on telly.”

Despite the comments, others just seemed happy for Pete as they gushed about the couple.

One told him: “About time! love you guys.”

Another added: “Lucky girl! Imagine being with someone this happy and funny.”

Gogglebox favourites Pete and Sophie have been on Gogglebox back in 2018 and previously described being cast on the show as a “pinch-me moment”.

