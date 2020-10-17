Gogglebox star Mary Killen admits show 'saved her marriage' with husband Giles Wood

Mary explained: “Giles and I were like ships that pass in the night; I got up early, he went to bed late and we rarely even ate together.

“Sitting down and watching television reminded us how much we enjoyed the same jokes.”

Addressing how they coped during the coronavirus lockdown, Mary divulged: “Lockdown wasn’t a great hardship for us; more like an open prison with comfortable beds, but I know a few couples who have split up because they have decided they can’t stand one another.”

The couple, who have nicknamed each other “nutty”, have become stars since their first appearance on Gogglebox and are loved by fans for their entertaining personalities.

