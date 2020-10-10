Google bans over 240 rule-breaking android apps and you need to delete them now

Another week and yet another Android warning has just been issued. This time it comes via the security team at White Ops who have discovered over 240 apps that have been bombarding users with intrusive and unwanted adverts.

This might not sound that serious but the applications have broken Google’s strict rules by displaying ads that are deemed to be out of context.

Some were even able to take over the whole screen of the users’ smartphone and others make it appear that the ads are actually coming from popular applications and social media platforms including Youtube and Chrome.

White Ops dubbed this investigation “RAINBOWMIX” with the assortment of apps amassing more than 14 million downloads, and at its peak had more than 15 million ad impressions per day.

The apps, which were mostly disguised as low quality games, were able to bypass security by using a tactic called packers.

