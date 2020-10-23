Google Maps: Street view catches car scaling side of a building in bizarre stunt

By
But on closer inspection, it becomes clear that this is not a normal sighting at all.
A red car, which appears to be a Mini Cooper, appears to be scaling the side of the building.
There are also road signs printed on the building like the ones you’d find on a street.
Arrows and car parking spaces can all be seen painted on the building.
One user said: “So apparently Spider-Man is bad at parking.”
Another replied: “Or the tread on his tires are really bad/low.”
While other pointed out: “You know, it’s good to know Mr. Bean’s still out there getting into trouble.”
Others came up with nicknames for the car, with one calling it “the spider-mobile” and another calling it “gecko car”.