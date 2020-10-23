Home Travel Google Maps: Street view catches car scaling side of a building in...
Google Maps: Street view catches car scaling side of a building in bizarre stunt

But on closer inspection, it becomes clear that this is not a normal sighting at all.

A red car, which appears to be a Mini Cooper, appears to be scaling the side of the building.

There are also road signs printed on the building like the ones you’d find on a street.

Arrows and car parking spaces can all be seen painted on the building.

One user said: “So apparently Spider-Man is bad at parking.”

Another replied: “Or the tread on his tires are really bad/low.”

While other pointed out: “You know, it’s good to know Mr. Bean’s still out there getting into trouble.”

Others came up with nicknames for the car, with one calling it “the spider-mobile” and another calling it “gecko car”.

