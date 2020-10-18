Home Travel Google Maps Street View: Google captures ‘rebel’ woman’s rude move on camera
Travel

Google Maps Street View: Google captures ‘rebel’ woman’s rude move on camera

0

By

Yet it isn’t the direction of her gaze that indicates her distaste at the Google Street View camera.

Instead, it is the lewd gesture she is making at the camera’s lens.

The woman is photographed lifting her middle finger – a move which is often symbolic of swearing at someone.

While the camera has managed to capture the moment of insult, the woman’s identity is hidden by Google Street View’s privacy policy.

Another joked: “Google’s trying to erase her. RISE AGAINST THE MACHINE!! And by machine, I mean search engine.”

Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time a passerby has taken the decision to lift a finger towards the camera.

Previously, when travelling around California in the US, two men were spotted pulling similar moves.

Standing outside of a hotel on Main Street of Balboa Pier, in Newport Beach, one male seemed to have spotted the Google Car.

- Advertisement -

Whether to gain the attention of the driver or simply to get a laugh, the man decided to pull a rude move.

Raising up both of his arms, the pedestrian is using his hands to make two vulgar hand symbols.

Adding insult to injury, it seems he is joined by an onlooker who followed suit.

As the Google car speeds along the street, the second man can be seen raising one of his hands in union with his friend.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleClaudia Winkleman: Strictly host 'blown away' after surprising news 'I can't believe it'
Next articleMike Zunino solo homer gives Rays 3-0 lead over Astros in ALCS Game 7

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Cruise: Holidaymakers opting for mega-cruises could lose out warns expert

0
ByWhen it comes to envisioning a typical “cruise holiday”, an image of a vast vessel sailing the ocean likely springs to mind. Cruise ships...
Read more
Travel

Winter holidays 2020: Is it safe to book a skiing holiday this year? Expert shares advice

0
ByGiraudeau, UK & Northern Europe MD of Club Med, explained that skiing holidays, thanks to their alfresco nature, are pretty safe options right now,...
Read more
Travel

Spain holidays: TUI among cruise lines to restart cruises in Canary Islands next month

0
It is joined by Hapag Lloyd Cruises, which is part of the TUI Group family. The Ministries of Public Works, Transport and Housing and the...
Read more
Travel

How United Airlines Is Trying to Plan Around a Pandemic

0
Niraj ChokshiWhen the coronavirus pandemic wiped out travel in the spring, United Airlines slashed its flight schedule, salted away aircraft in the New Mexico...
Read more
Travel

Postcard-Perfect Scenes, Constructed From Memory and Scraps of Paper

0
Tariro MzezewaFor nearly four decades, the artist and photographer Vik Muniz, 58, has been collecting postcards. He sends some to loved ones and friends,...
Read more
Travel

This Urban Safari Comes With a Warning: Watch Out for Snakes

0
Mike IvesHONG KONG — The snake didn’t see the catcher coming, at least not in time to avoid being caught. “This is the fourth-most-toxic land...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho makes worrying admission after Spurs crumble in West Ham draw

Sports 0
ByJose Mourinho admitted his Tottenham players were not strong enough mentally in the 3-3 draw with West Ham as Gareth Bale's second debut descended...
Read more

A Pastry Chef Ditches Desserts for Data Analysis

Lifestyle 0
ByBy Ray A. Smith Close Ray A. SmithOct. 18, 2020 8:00 am ETChris Pariso grew up in New Hampshire in a family where everyone loved to cook....
Read more

Hertz Stock Soars Amid News Of $1.65 Billion In DIP Financing

Business 0
ByDawn Geske After filing for bankruptcy in May, Hertz has been given a lifeline with $ 1.65 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing. The rental car...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: