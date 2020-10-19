Google Maps Street View: Hong Kong man’s ‘creepy’ move in broad daylight divides viewers

By
In front of the man is what appears to be a doll.
The doll is in a standing position, it’s long, white limbs held up by a wire contraption.
It is clothed in a pale blue dress, straw hat, white socks and a pair of high heels.
In front of the doll is what appears to be a miniature CD player or boom box.
The user who happened upon the moment explained that Google’s camera had uncovered a “guy taking photos of a doll close to where I live.”
Little is known as to why the man is snapping pictures of the doll, but Reddit users are divided on whether is actions are acceptable or not.
One user wrote: “Well, that’s creepy.”
However, a second user chimed in and defended the budding photographer.
They argued: “I do a bit of photography, I’ve seen lots done with all different things and as weird as it looks to the onlooker, it can be absolutely amazing as a finished product.”
As the male has his back turned to the Google camera, his identity is hidden forever, so it is unlikely we will ever know the full story.
This is often the case with many odd scenes which are captured on Google Maps Street View.
Sometimes this is because the person has hidden their face, though other times their anonymity is thanks to Google’s privacy policy which automatically blurs any faces it detects.
As per the website’s policy: “Google takes a number of steps to protect the privacy of individuals when Street View imagery is published to Google Maps.
“We have developed cutting-edge face and license plate blurring technology that is designed to blur identifiable faces and license plates within Google-contributed imagery in Street View.”